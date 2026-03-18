How Does BVNK Acquisition Strengthen Mastercard's Stablecoin Ambitions?

The digital payments giant Mastercard Incorporated MA is stepping deeper into blockchain-based finance. Recently, it agreed to acquire BVNK, a leader in stablecoin infrastructure. The deal, valued at up to $1.8 billion, includes $300 million in contingent payments. It is expected to be closed by the end of 2026.

BVNK operates in the fast-growing stablecoin ecosystem. It helps businesses move money using blockchain and enables seamless conversion between crypto and traditional currencies. This acts as a bridge between digital assets and fiat systems.

The move comes at a time when traditional payment systems remain slow and costly, especially for cross-border transactions. Blockchain-based payments offer a clear advantage — faster processing, available 24/7 and more cost-efficient. Mastercard is positioning itself to benefit from this shift.

From a financial perspective, the deal opens new growth avenues. It expands Mastercard’s exposure to stablecoin-based payment flows and strengthens its presence in digital asset infrastructure. On the operational side, Mastercard could enhance its network capabilities, improve cross-border transaction speed and support smoother crypto-to-fiat conversion. This reflects a hybrid model where both systems work together.

The deal builds on Mastercard’s earlier acquisitions, including Recorded Future, Minna Technologies, Dynamic Yield and CipherTrace.

The BVNK acquisition strengthens Mastercard’s digital strategy. It positions the company for the evolving global payments landscape. While near-term gains remain modest, the deal enables the company to play a key role in the future of global payments.

What About the Competitors?

Some of MA’s competitors, like Visa Inc. V and American Express Company AXP, are growing their presence in the crypto space.

Visa is actively expanding its presence in the crypto space. The company has rolled out stablecoin settlement programs. It has partnered with firms like Bridge to enable stablecoin-linked cards. The company is now scaling these offerings globally. Visa plans to expand stablecoin-linked card usage across multiple regions.

American Express is approaching crypto differently. It is using partnerships, investments and infrastructure to build its presence. AXP is positioning itself as a premium bridge between traditional finance and the digital asset ecosystem. Rather than operating as a high-volume crypto processor, it focuses on loyalty, security and institutional use cases.

Mastercard’s Price Performance

MA shares have lost 5.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s 21% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation and Estimates of MA

From a valuation standpoint, Mastercard trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29X, higher than the industry average of 17.76%. Mastercard carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mastercard’s 2026 earnings implies an 14% rise year over year, followed by 15.7% growth next year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



Mastercard Incorporated currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.