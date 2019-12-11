How Does Boston Scientific’s Revenue And Other Key Metrics Compare With That of Medtronic?

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) are both engaged in the medical devices business. Medtronic generates 3x the revenue when compared to Boston Scientific. For both the companies, revenue over the past few years has been impacted by acquisitions. Also, both the companies generate over half of their revenues from the U.S. When it comes to profitability, Boston Scientific beats Medtronic on gross profit. In this note we compare both the companies’ revenues and other key metrics. You can look at our interactive dashboard analysis ~ Boston Scientific vs. Medtronic: How Have Revenues & Other Key Metrics Changed Over Recent Years? ~ for more details.

Medtronic’s Revenues of $30 Billion Are Much Higher Than $10 Billion For Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific and Medtronic are both engaged primarily in the Medical Devices business.

Boston Scientific’s revenues have grown from $7.4 billion in 2014 to $9.8 billion in 2018, led by its MedSurg business. Look at our interactive dashboard analysis for more details on Boston Scientific’s revenues.

Medtronic’s revenues grew from $20.3 billion in fiscal 2015 to $30.6 billion in fiscal 2019. Look at our analysis on Medtronic’s revenues for more details.

Medtronic’s Revenues Grew At A Higher Pace On Average When Compared To Boston Scientific.

Both Boston Scientific and Medtronic saw growth in revenues in the recent years. And for both there was some impact of acquisitions in the sales growth.

Boston Scientific’s revenue grew at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2014 and 2018, while the figure was 12.0% for Medtronic between fiscal 2015 and fiscal 2019.

While Medtronic’s growth in fiscal 2016 was aided by the Covidien acquisition, Boston Scientific’s growth in 2016 was bolstered by AMS portfolio and Endochoice acquisition.

US Accounts For Over Half of The Total Sales For Both The Companies.

US accounted for 56% of total sales for Boston Scientific in 2018.

For Medtronic, the figure stood at 53% in fiscal 2019.

Gross Profit Margin For Boston Scientific Is Slightly Better Than That For Medtronic.

Gross Profit Margin for Boston Scientific grew from 70.1% in 2014 to 71.4% in 2018.

Medtronic’s Gross Profit Margin grew from 68.9% in fiscal 2015 to 70.0% in fiscal 2019.

While Boston Scientific’s Adjusted Net Income Margin Has Been Trending Higher, It Is Slightly Below That of Medtronic.

