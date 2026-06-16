How Does the Belvidere Buyout Enhance Generac's Generator Portfolio?

Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC recently announced an expansion of its commercial and industrial (C&I) capabilities through the acquisition of a new facility in Belvidere, IL. As demand for reliable power solutions continues to surge across industries, Generac's investment in expanded manufacturing capacity positions the company to capitalize on growing opportunities in data centers, healthcare, telecommunications, utilities and industrial infrastructure. The Belvidere facility strengthens GNRC’s generator portfolio, improves production capabilities and enhances the company's ability to meet rising customer demand for large-scale power solutions.

Generac has built a strong foothold in residential backup power and is steadily expanding its C&I business, where large-megawatt (MW) generators are emerging as a key growth driver. As demand rises from mission-critical facilities that cannot afford downtime, the company is investing aggressively to expand production capacity and shorten delivery times.

The company is focused on expanding capacity for large MW generators to meet rising demand. It purchased an additional manufacturing facility in Wisconsin in 2025 and continues investing in existing facilities. The Wisconsin plant is scheduled to start production in the second half of 2026. Domestic MW generator capacity for large megawatt generators is projected to surpass $1 billion by the end of 2026. A key part of Generac’s growth strategy has been acquiring Enercon Engineering, Inc. in February 2026. The new Belvidere facility complements Enercon’s capabilities by offering extra space and resources for enclosure assembly and final packaging. This integration underscores Generac’s broader approach of combining acquisitions with organic growth to build a more scalable and efficient manufacturing network.

Beyond its business benefits, the new facility is expected to generate economic value for the local community. Generac plans to create more than 100 new jobs when the facility becomes operational in the first quarter of 2027, spanning manufacturing, assembly, logistics, engineering and operational support functions.

How GNRC Stacks Up Against Market Rivals

Woodward, Inc.’s WWD industrial segment continues to benefit from demand for power generation equipment and services, including primary and backup power for data centers, along with favorable conditions in marine transportation and steady investment in parts of oil and gas. Commercial services activity has remained elevated, with LEAP and GTF volume rising alongside a legacy aftermarket base that has not shown a near-term drop off. Woodward is investing in manufacturing capacity, automation and facility expansions to support current programs and future growth. Its Spartanburg, SC, facility for the Airbus A350 spoiler actuation program remains on track, with operations expected to begin in 2027 and deliveries starting in 2028.

Caterpillar Inc. CAT plans to increase Construction Industries’ sales to users to 1.25x by 2030 from 2024. It plans to triple the number of autonomous trucks in Resource Industries from 2025 levels by 2030. Caterpillar has raised its 2030 large reciprocating engine capacity target from 2x to nearly 3x 2024 levels and now expects Power Generation sales to grow more than 3x by 2030. It also signed an agreement to supply PROPWR with up to 2.1 GW of large gas generator sets over the next five years for data centers, industrial and oil and gas applications, marking its sixth prime power deal exceeding 1 GW.

GNRC Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

GNRC has gained 113.9% compared with the Manufacturing-General Industrial industry’s growth of 14.2% in the past year.



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From a valuation standpoint, GNRC trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) of 3.05X, below the industry’s 3.3X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNRC earnings for 2026 has been unchanged over the past 30 days.



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At present, GNRC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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