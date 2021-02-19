How Does Auto Insurance Work for Multicar Pile-Ups?

On a single day in February 2021, Americans saw horrific images of the wreckage and carnage of three multicar pile-ups that occurred on icy roads in Texas. The worst of them, a 133-car pile-up on a highway in Fort Worth, killed six motorists. On a highway in nearby Dallas, one motorist died in an 18-car pile-up. Farther to the south, on a highway in the state capital of Austin, a 26-car pile-up sent five people to the hospital.

While the accident scenes were promptly cleaned up, it’ll take far longer to sort out the auto insurance implications of these crashes. In the wake of these wrecks, you may be wondering how auto insurance companies deal with claims when several vehicles are involved in a single crash.

According to the industry-supported Insurance Council of Texas, damage from accidents involving at least two vehicles that happen on snowy or slippery roads are typically covered under the liability portion of the standard auto insurance policy for the driver who’s at fault or under the optional collision coverage of your auto insurance policy.

In other words, if you rear-end other cars, your liability coverage typically would pay for damage to those cars. You could use your collision insurance, assuming you have it, pay for damage to your own car.

An Insurance Information Institute analysis of 2017 data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners shows 74% of insured drivers buy collision coverage.

Janet Ruiz, a spokesperson for the industry-backed Insurance Information Institute, says buyers of cars financed with loans or leases normally are required by the lender to purchase collision coverage. But motorists who own older cars that they’ve paid off often drop collision coverage since it won’t pay anything beyond what the car is worth, she says.

Untangling Blame

In the case of the Texas pile-ups, it’s still too early to untangle which drivers were negligent, according to Ruiz. As for the Fort Worth pile-up, determining fault could take even longer, since the National Transportation Safety Board and the Texas Department of Transportation have joined the investigation.

Scott Blumenshine, a personal injury attorney in Chicago, says that depending on the evidence, the driver responsible for starting a chain reaction crash could bear most of the blame and perhaps all of it. But fault could be assigned to other drivers who, for instance, followed other cars too closely, failed to brake properly or didn’t travel at safe speeds.

“Collisions involving multiple cars can be extremely difficult to resolve in the claims process. They are ripe for insurance companies to lay blame on some, or all, of the other cars involved. With multiple insurance companies pointing the finger at the others, it’s just hard to get everyone on the same page as far as who is responsible for fixing the cars and compensating for personal injuries,” says Mark Anderson, a personal injury attorney in Fort Worth.

Anderson offers this example: Four cars collide in a rear-end crash. If the first car sustains not only the initial hit but then two more impacts, several insurance companies could wind up in the claim-paying mix.

Complicating this scenario, Anderson says, is that Car No. 2 would be at fault for rear-ending the first car. So the damage to the front of the second car would be that driver’s responsibility, he says, but damage to the rear of Car No. 2 would be the responsibility of either one or both of the motorists that came up behind the second car.

“The easiest way to handle the property damage claims is when all cars have collision coverage and they use their own insurance. But since many people only have state-mandated liability coverage, those people are sometimes left with either paying for their own damages or filing a lawsuit,” Anderson says. “With personal injury claims, lawsuits are often necessary to sort out what happened and who is responsible for what portion of the damages. These suits are difficult, but certainly not impossible, to resolve.”

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.