How do You Scale a Company During a Recession? Bet on Controlled Growth

The last several months of market volatility have introduced record inflation and sparked confusion among investors and business leaders about when it will be safe to begin investing again. Venture capital firms spent 20% less money in the first half of 2022 than last year, and just 20% as many companies listed as public companies in that same period as they did in 2021. Implementing cost-cutting measures and closing down inefficiencies during times like this is a must, but for leaders who are confident in their product and their market fit, an uncertain economic climate can provide an opportunity to double-down on controlled growth while competitors sit tight.

There is a way forward for companies looking to scale during tough economic times; it just requires flexibility, a solid business plan, and a willingness to maintain a positive culture to meet headwinds. In the current macro-environment, some industries remain more directly impacted than others.

At Arctic Wolf, we are fortunate that cybersecurity is a necessity even for businesses in the toughest of economic climates, but companies are still shrinking their security budgets to cut costs, signifying a potential shift in the market’s attitude toward security products. Hence, security providers need to adjust. A rule of thumb that company leadership can adopt to be prudent is to treat funding as if it were personal cash, rather than money to support the company. In fact, business leaders should proselytize this philosophy across the company, to be adopted by every single employee.

This is where exercising the ability to make tough decisions on which initiatives can be cut and which are absolutely critical is so valuable. We’re always paying close attention to the expenses against our topline, but shifting and adjusting non-critical expenses when budgets are tight in every department is an exercise in how well-oiled your business model truly is from the top down.

Subscribing to this philosophy isn’t always glamorous, and can necessitate throwing some curveballs to standard industry practices, but it has enabled the company to continue to move the needle by investing in the areas that advance our mission, while remaining in control of our finances.

Identifying cost-cutting measures is critical, but so is having patience. Markets above all else, are cyclical, and the difference between a bear and a bull market is usually time. As a CEO, it’s my job to have a macro-perspective on the day-to-day success of the company and the status of the market share we’re competing for. When the economy is facing a downturn and potential recession like we are now, my philosophy is to find ways to set up the business to be successful in the mid and long-term, while remaining flexible as the market corrects itself. That can involve raising funds, seeking alternate forms of financing, continuing to expand geographically or releasing new products, but the ultimate goal should be to not lose the capacity to seize opportunities that may present themselves once demand ramps back up.

Being able to capitalize on merger and acquisition opportunities, for example, that other companies may not be able to take advantage of is an immense advantage in the long-term. Because eventually — and probably sooner rather than later — the market will turn. But until then, business leaders should not fall into the trap of thinking that they need to re-engineer the entire business to meet the current investor flavor, as that can be quite disruptive and end up erasing fundamental market gains and advantages. The technology field, in particular, is full of examples of companies pivoting to the point of completely losing their identity, and thus, their customer base.

All that said, it is smart to be cognizant of the trade-offs between trying to improve your balance sheet now and maintaining a growth trajectory. Businesses struggling to raise capital will want to perform a deep-dive to search for areas to make reasonable concessions with spending. Often, small cutbacks can have a big impact if they are laser-focused and improve performance. Also, focusing on culture and maintaining team morale is key to avoiding unwanted attrition that can hinder performance. Historically, markets go through waves where profitability is seen as more critical to a company’s value than growth, and vice versa, and seasonality is not likely to change anytime soon.

In the end, it is my belief that scaling up your business in an uncertain market with a focus on controlled growth will widen the chasm between you and your competitors once that market stabilizes. And if you’ve pivoted your business too hard in a new direction to meet short-term headwinds, it might prove difficult to catch back up to competitors.

Needless to say, maintaining consistent growth year-over-year requires high-performing sales, marketing and product teams to begin with, and needs to be highly optimized in an economic downturn. While demand in certain markets is more recession-resilient than others, most companies that effectively focus on maintaining an attractive value proposition for their customers and optimizing business efficiencies at scale can achieve controlled growth — just with a little more cognizance of the risks.

Scaling and funding a business in an unpredictable market can paralyze even the best leaders with indecision. But if startups are able to stick to a long-term growth strategy designed to take advantage of brighter days and a more agreeable market, they’ll be able to exit the volatility without jeopardizing their employees or their future.

