How Do Taxes Play a Role in Driving ESG Initiatives?

EY Global Tax Leader Kate Barton talks about how taxes help drive Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts around the world, and the biggest global tax trends that investors and companies should keep an eye on for the new year.

What were the big trends that shaped the U.S. and global tax landscape in 2021?

The pandemic, global tax reform and global sustainability agreements all dominated the tax landscape in 2021. These macro trends interact with each other, combining to bring the world to historic changes in the global tax landscape.

The pandemic had an immediate effect on supply chains, exacerbated social inequities and drained government coffers. Businesses began re-evaluating supply chains, moving them closer to customers, especially for essential goods and services. Nations starved of revenue during lockdowns also faced record-high expenditures, as governments relied on stimulus packages to keep the economy afloat. Meanwhile, tax credits and wealth-tax proposals sought to rebalance the uneven income challenges, particularly on behalf of front-line workers and small businesses.

This pandemic contributed to the acceleration of other trends. The global tax reform proposals and multilateral agreements of G20/OECD BEPS 2.0 moved forward to create historic change. Meanwhile, statements made by U.S. President Biden and Secretary of State Yellen brought back U.S. commitments and made sustainability an imperative for business transformation, with tax policy leading behavioral change, using both carrots and sticks.

Looking into 2022, what are some of the biggest U.S. and global tax trends that investors and companies should keep an eye on?

As corporations address these changes, particularly in the financial arena, they need to consider the implications to their own organizations and the investment environment. That could very likely mean long-term business transformation and require adjusting to unprecedented uncertainty as well as considerable complexity. Failure to keep up could increase reputational risk, planning challenges and non-compliance with sustainability.

In 2022, businesses and investors alike will be keeping their eye on the rollout of the two pillars of BEPS 2.0 that will both divide global business income based on revenue rather than physical presence (Pillar One) and establish a new set of global minimum tax rules (Pillar Two). These initiatives are designed to address the tax challenges of the digitization and globalization of the economy and to grant new taxing rights to the countries where customers are located. They are likely to rock the supply chain boat and will have varying implications for sectors and regions driven by international trade.

Investors and companies with interests in more than one jurisdiction need to be cognizant of significant complexities. Corporations should be watching and modelling the impact of changing tax rules around the world. They should prepare for higher tax burdens overall, including possible double taxation from cross-border activity and increasingly complex tax scenarios. With such multilateral requirements and coordination, global corporations should think in terms of a global tax return, which could necessitate an overhaul of systems and technology.

Investors will see the effect of both global minimum taxes and corporate social responsibilities. Some traditional tax incentives, such as R&D and capital investments are likely to provide less tax relief. Meanwhile, taxes will be used as a tool for redressing social inequity with wealth redistribution, affecting taxes on wealthy individuals and corporations as they protect smaller local businesses. Companies along the supply chain will be directly affected by tax reform initiatives and sustainability promises, as we are all challenged to reach Net Zero on carbon emissions.

Conversations around ESG continue to intensify around the world. How are taxes playing a role in driving ESG initiatives? And how should investors and companies watch this space?

ESG is a tri-fold agenda of improving environmental sustainability, social responsibility and respectable governance and transparency. Tax plays a role in all three.

There will be strategic business and tax challenges and opportunities associated with the momentum behind ESG-decisions in investments. Climate-related disruptions to business operations, such as power grid and transportation disruption, increase the urgency to deliver real and lasting change. Given that taxes are used to encourage or discourage certain behaviors (e.g., green incentives, carbon taxes), companies must include tax at the table during sustainability discussions that affect the organization, its innovation, investments and supply chain.

Tax professionals will bring game-changers to the table. For example, Canada offers green infrastructure grant programs. The U.K. has a 12% to 13% R&D tax credit for certain climate-related investments. And the EU offers cash for up to 60% of project costs.

Social responsibility, too, is encouraged by new tax policies. And a company’s reputation will go hand-in-hand with its decisions, whether that reflects hiring, benefits and compensation initiatives, workplace locations or community outreach programs. The cost and value of being a social citizen can be adjusted with full awareness of tax implications.

Governance, too, is transformational. Never before have there been such strong demands for measurable and transparent reporting – even ESG reporting. Never so quickly have systems and technology needed to transform to keep up. It surprises some people to know that tax often holds more data than any other function in producing those reports. It’s therefore essential that businesses put tax at the center of their discussions around ESG, innovation and investments, in order to capitalize on the opportunities that this can present.

This interview originally appeared in our TradeTalks newsletter. Sign up here to access exclusive market analysis by a new industry expert each week. We also spotlight must-see TradeTalks videos from the past week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.