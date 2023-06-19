A good Realtor or real estate agent makes a huge difference when buying or selling a house. They gather and provide important background information on local housing market conditions, help you devise the best strategy to attract buyers, and guide you in negotiations.

While the terms Realtor, real estate agent and real estate broker are often used interchangeably, they’re, for the most part, not interchangeable. Before understanding how Realtors and real estate agents get paid, it’s crucial to understand the difference between each designation.

How Do Realtors and Real Estate Agents Get Paid?

Most Realtors and real estate agents work in-house or as independent contractors for a real estate brokerage, earning money through commissions or referral fees.

Real Estate Commission

A real estate commission is a fee, calculated as a percentage of the final sales price of a home, shared between the seller’s and buyer’s agents. The real estate commission is the primary way real estate professionals make money.

How Do Real Estate Commissions Work?

After the home sale has closed, the seller’s Realtor or agent and the buyer’s Realtor or agent split the commission via their brokerages. The commission payments go to the real estate brokerages, and then a predetermined percentage is passed on to the agents who closed the home purchase.

Dividing the commission varies depending on individual Realtors’ or agents’ agreed-upon commission splits with their brokerages. For example, newer Realtors or agents might get a small fee compared to a more experienced agent who brings in a sizable book of listings to the office.

How Much Is Real Estate Commission?

Commissions generally range from 5% to 6% of the final sales price. However, this percentage is negotiable in some cases.

Each side in the transaction—the seller’s and buyer’s Realtor or agent—gets half the commission. So between 2.5% to 3% of the sales price is paid to both brokerages.

If the real estate transaction involves a land sale, the commission can be as high as 10% to 20% because selling land takes longer and involves more time and work to market to potential buyers.

Who Pays the Real Estate Commission?

The home seller pays the real estate commission as part of the closing process, where the amount owed to any Realtors, real estate agents and brokers is subtracted from the final sales price of the home sale.

Sellers usually wrap the cost of the commission into their list price. In other words, the homebuyer will contribute to the commission that’s eventually paid because the purchase price will be higher to account for the commission.

Real estate commissions are written in the real estate contracts that buyers and sellers sign when they hire their respective Realtors or agents.

Is the Real Estate Commission Negotiable?

Yes, you can negotiate the real estate commission, but that doesn’t mean your Realtor or agent will agree to do so. Your ability to negotiate a lower fee will come down to local housing market conditions, what services your Realtor or agent is providing and their professional experience.

In some instances, buyers and sellers might negotiate to share the cost of the commission.

Real Estate Fees

Real estate fees, usually from referrals, are another way Realtors and agents get paid. If you are a Realtor or agent, and another Realtor or agent refers a client to you, then a set share of your commission will go to the persona referring the client.

How Do Referral Fees Work?

Referral fees are used when:

The Realtor or real estate agent is new to the industry and has yet to develop a client base The referring Realtor or agent has a conflict of interest—either a family member or because they’re already working with the other party involved in the home sale The client wants to buy or sell a house in another area The referring Realtor or agent doesn’t have the bandwidth to take on another client but can still make money by referring the work to someone else

How Much Are Referral Fees?

The typical referral fee is 25% of the final commission, but it’s also open to negotiation.

The size of the referral fee may depend on the referred client, the market and the amount of work required by both the referring and the closing Realtor or agent. The fee will come down to:

How much groundwork has already been done (or will be needed) by the referring Realtor or agent

How much the referring Realtor or agent will be involved in the transaction

The negotiation and communication between both parties

Dual Agency

Dual agency is when one Realtor or real estate agent represents both the buyer and the seller in a real estate transaction. It can also occur when two different Realtors or agents at the same real estate brokerage work on either side of a deal.

In these situations, the Realtor, agent or brokerage keeps the full commission from the real estate transaction.

Note: Dual agency is illegal or heavily restricted in:

Alaska

Colorado

Florida

Kansas

Oklahoma

Texas

Vermont

Wyoming

Other Ways Realtors Are Paid

While the real estate commission is the main way most Realtors and agents are paid, some Realtors and agents work for brokers who might pay them a salary.

For example, Redfin employs a staff of full-service real estate agents who earn a base salary plus a bonus based on every transaction they close.

