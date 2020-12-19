How Do COVID Vaccines Impact the Spread of Coronavirus?

The vaccines have landed. After winning Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) over the weekend, Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine has been shipped across the U.S. with the initial wave of Americans beginning to be vaccinated. But will receiving the vaccine prevent the spread of coronavirus to others? In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on Dec. 11, 2020, healthcare and cannabis bureau chief Corinne Cardina talked with immunotherapy scientist Dr. Leo Nissola about this important question.

Corrine Cardina: Another thing that I think there's a little bit of confusion about is how this vaccine impacts transmission of the virus. Is it possible that you could be vaccinated, then become infected with the coronavirus, but not develop COVID-19 and pass it to someone else?

I think part of the confusion is that the endpoints in these trials have been developing COVID-19, not so much being infected with coronavirus. Is there an important difference here and can you shed a little light?

Dr. Leo Nissola: Yes. That's a $10 million question and one I wish I had the answer to.

Right now, what we know from the data that has been published is that we still believe that folks that have had the vaccine can still transmit the disease in case that they are carrying it. We don't know and until we do, we will still be needing to practice what we know. Social distancing, wearing masks, and avoiding indoors.

Corinne Cardina has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Keith Speights owns shares of Pfizer. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.