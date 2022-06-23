Cars are expensive, which is why many people rely on auto loans to finance them. Taking out a loan is a big decision, so it’s important to understand how car loans work before you apply for one.

What Is a Car Loan?

A car loan is a type of installment loan used to purchase a vehicle. It’s a legally binding agreement between you and the lender that says they’ll give you the funds to buy a car, and in return, you’ll pay back the full loan amount along with any interest by a specific date.

How Do Car Loans Work?

A car loan can help make buying a vehicle more affordable by breaking up the cost into monthly payments over a period of time. Auto loans generally range from a few thousand dollars up to $100,000 or more. They typically come with repayment terms of 24 to 84 months, depending on the lender. How much you’ll be able to borrow will depend on the vehicle and your financial situation.

The payments you make on an auto loan will go toward your principal loan amount as well as the interest charged by the lender. Your overall interest costs will depend on the interest rate you qualify for. In general, the higher your credit score, the better your rate will be. Many lenders also offer lower rates to borrowers who opt for shorter repayment terms.

Note that while you’re paying off your auto loan, the lender will be a lienholder on your car, meaning they can repossess the vehicle if you fail to make your payments. During this repayment period, most lenders will also hold onto your car title. If you successfully repay the loan, the lender will be removed as a lienholder and will then release the title to you.

Car Loan Terms to Know

There are several common terms you’ll likely come across while shopping for a car loan, including:

Interest Rate

The interest on a loan is essentially what a lender charges in return for providing loans. Your interest rate illustrates how much you can expect to pay in interest, expressed as a percentage. The lower your rate, the less you’ll owe in interest.

To qualify for a good interest rate, you’ll typically need good to excellent credit. Many lenders also offer lower rates to borrowers who opt for shorter repayment terms.

Annual Percentage Rate

The annual percentage rate (APR) includes both the interest and any fees you’ll pay on the loan. The higher the APR, the greater your overall loan cost will be.

As you weigh your options from different auto loan lenders, be sure to compare their APRs—not just their interest rates—to better understand how they stack up against each other price-wise.

Down Payment

This is how much you’ll pay toward a vehicle upfront and could be cash, what you’re offered for a trade-in or a combination of the two. You can then take out a car loan to finance the remainder.

Many auto loan lenders require a down payment of at least 10% of the car’s purchase price. Generally, it’s a good idea to put down at least 20% for a new car and at least 10% for a used car. While some lenders offer no-down-payment loans, keep in mind that the more you’re able to put down, the less you’ll have to borrow—and the less interest you’ll be charged.

Principal

This is the amount of money you borrow and agree to pay back to the lender. Note that this doesn’t include interest, fees, penalties or other costs.

Monthly Payment

This is how much you’re required to pay each month toward an auto loan. A portion of your monthly payment will go toward your principal while the rest will be applied to the interest.

How your payment is divided up between principal and interest depends on whether your loan charges:

Simple interest: Based on your loan balance on your payment’s due date

Based on your loan balance on your payment’s due date Precomputed interest: Calculated when you take out the loan and is based on how much you borrow

Loan Term

Your loan term (or repayment term) is the amount of time you’re given to repay your loan. Terms for auto loans usually range from 24 to 84 months, depending on the lender.

It’s usually best to choose the shortest term you can afford to keep your interest costs as low as possible. Remember that many lenders offer better rates on loans with shorter terms.

Additionally, while this often means your repayment period, keep in mind that the phrase “loan terms” can also refer to the details of your loan, such as your monthly payment, interest rate and due date.

Co-signer

If you’re struggling to get approved for an auto loan, applying with a co-signer could increase your approval chances. This is someone with good credit—such as a parent, another relative, or a trusted friend—who is willing to share responsibility for your auto loan.

In addition to making it easier to qualify for a loan, having a co-signer could also help you get a lower interest rate than you’d get on your own. Just keep in mind that if you can’t keep up with your payments, they’ll be on the hook.

Total Cost

This is your total loan amount—how much you’ll actually pay for your vehicle over the life of the loan. It includes both the principal and interest.

How to Qualify for a Car Loan

To get approved for an auto loan, you’ll typically need:

Good Credit

Lenders will review your credit to determine your creditworthiness. Most require good to excellent credit to get approved—a good credit score is usually considered to be 670 or higher. There are also several lenders that provide loans for borrowers with bad credit, but these typically come with higher interest rates compared to good-credit loans.

Because of this, it’s a good idea to check your credit before you apply so you can see where you stand. You can use a site like AnnualCreditReport.com to review your credit reports for free. If you find any errors, dispute them with the appropriate credit bureau to potentially boost your credit score.

Verifiable Income

You’ll need to show that you can afford to repay the loan. To do so, you’ll generally need to provide information about your financial situation, beginning with income—so be prepared to provide pay stubs or a copy of your tax return.

Low Debt-to-income Ratio

Your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio is the amount you owe on monthly debt payments compared to your income. To get approved for an auto loan, your DTI ratio should be no higher than 50%—though some lenders require lower ratios than this.

Where to Get a Car Loan

If you’ve never purchased a vehicle with a loan before, it’s natural to assume the dealership does it all, from providing the inventory to lending the money. But while many dealerships offer financing, you also have other options to consider.

Direct Lenders

These are lenders that work directly with borrowers, such as online lenders as well as traditional banks and credit unions. If you’re approved by a direct lender, you’ll receive a check that you’ll take to the dealer.

Because these lenders are competing for your business, they give you more of an opportunity to shop around and compare your options—which can help you find a good deal. Many offer preapproval, which lets you see your personalized rates after supplying some basic info and agreeing to a soft credit check that won’t impact your credit.

Keep in mind that if you already have an account with a bank or credit union, you might qualify for rate discounts if you also take out an auto loan with them.

Dealership In-house Financing

This type of financing is offered by dealerships directly to borrowers—sometimes through the dealership itself or through lenders it has partnered with. If you have bad credit, you might have an easier time qualifying for in-house financing compared to getting an auto loan through a direct lender.

But the downside of these less-stringent requirements is often a higher interest rate. So while financing a car through a dealership can be appealing since you can do it all in one shot, it’s still worth shopping around to see if you can find a better deal elsewhere.

Note that dealerships sometimes offer 0% APR specials or other incentives, like cash bonuses or rebates. Qualifying for one of these might make accepting an in-house loan worth it—but be sure to understand the terms and requirements before signing on the dotted line.

