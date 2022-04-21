How do advised clients view their portfolio performance?

Investors with both digital and traditional advisors believe that the advice they receive provides substantial value to their portfolios. While the way investors perceive this advice varies drastically between the robo-advised and the human-advised, they see additional benefits of having an advisor.

A Vanguard study1 of more than 1,500 investors crystalized how they view the advisor edge. Investors were surveyed as to what their returns were in the last three years, and where they believed they would be without an advisor.

On average, robo-advised clients say they experience average, overall portfolio returns of 24% over the past three years, with their digital advisor responsible for returns of 3%. In other words, robo-advised clients believe that their robo advice is responsible for almost 12.5% of the return in their portfolio, with the remaining portion being what they would have received without an advisor. Investors with human advisors see a bigger advantage to having an advisor. They consider advisors responsible for 5% of their portfolio returns out of a total estimated 20% average, three-year return. Put another way, they attribute nearly a third (33%) of their returns in the last three years to a traditional advisor.

1 Paulo Costa and Jane Henshaw. 2022. Quantifying the investor’s view on the value of human and robo-advice. Valley Forge, Pa.: The Vanguard Group.

