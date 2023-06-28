How Direct Indexing Empowers Investors, Advisors

In an article for ETFTrends’ Direct Indexing Channel, James Comtois discusses how direct indexing essentially means that advisors and investors become portfolio managers, since they own the stocks directly and can customize their holdings based on their goals, preferences, and individual circumstances.

Contrast this to passive ETFs which continue to be the dominant investment vehicle for investors and advisors in which stocks are indirectly owned with no possibility of customization. Some drawbacks to indirect ownership are no shareholder rights in terms of voting on Board members or other issues. Additionally, there is no possibility of harvesting tax losses during periods of volatility to offset capital gains in other holdings.

Many younger investors are passionate about their investments reflecting their values. This is simply not possible through passive ETFs. For instance an investor may not want to own companies in the defense industry, direct indexing allows them to exclude these companies and replace them with stocks that have similar factor scores to ensure integrity with the underlying index.

Given these benefits, it’s understandable why the category has seen major growth in the last couple of years. And, this growth will continue especially as direct indexing is no longer only available to high net worth investors. It’s increasingly being offered to those with smaller sums to invest through firms like Vanguard and Schwab.

Finsum: Direct indexing is rapidly growing due to the benefits it offers investors which include increased customization and tax loss harvesting.

