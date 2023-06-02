How Direct Indexing Can Lead to Greater Customization of Portfolios

In an article for ETFTrends, James Comois discusses how direct indexing can lead to increased customization of portfolios which isn’t possible to the same extent as with ETFs and mutual funds. However, it’s important to note that the primary benefits of index investing are retained with direct indexing as it comes with lower costs and diversification.

The major differentiation is that investors own the actual components of the index in their portfolio in order to replicate its performance. At one time this would be too unwieldy for the vast majority of investors, however direct indexing is increasingly available to all investors due to technology which makes its implementation and management simple for any advisor.

In addition to tax benefits, another major positive is that it can result in increased customization of portfolios. For instance, an investor can track the S&P 500 but negate stocks or sectors that they would like to avoid. Many investors are not comfortable holding stocks that are related to gambling or tobacco, while others are unwilling to invest in fossil fuel companies. However, the index can still be tracked as these stocks are replaced with other stocks that have similar factor scores.

Finsum: Direct indexing is growing in popularity due to the increased flexibility and customization it allows for investors while retaining the benefits of index investing..

