How Digital Innovation Will Continue to Impact the Financial Services Industry in 2021

By Jon Newhard, CEO of Clinc

The year of 2020 brought on a considerable amount of change to the corporate world – while digital transformation was already well underway in many industries, it was undoubtedly accelerated by the pandemic. The financial services industry, in particular, was forced to rapidly adapt to shifting consumer behaviors brought on by the pandemic. As bank branches closed and call centers became overwhelmed, customers turned to digital communication and transactions. In response, financial institutions began to adopt new technological solutions. Conversational AI was one of the technologies at the forefront of this.

Looking ahead to 2021, while stay-at-home orders and lockdowns will hopefully subside, the trajectory towards digital innovation will not slow down. Let’s take a look at the biggest technological trends we can expect to see in the financial services industry next year:

Increased demand for digital experiences

In today's on-demand world, consumers want they want when they want it, which often begs for a digital experience. When choosing a financial services provider, mobile app and on-line experiences are second only to costs and fees in the minds of most consumers, and first for some demographics. Technological advances in conversational AI have allowed for high-quality digital experiences to be delivered to consumers at scale, empowering them to control their finances without human support. This trend will surely continue into 2021.

Expansion into more sensitive transactions

Most early adopters of conversational AI have started with the basics – for example, FAQ or app assistance. As consumers become more familiar with the technology, however, financial services providers are starting to use AI to fulfill additional needs. While many banks have been slow to implement AI for sensitive transactions, such as money movement, we will likely see a shift in the near future, with voice becoming a more widespread interface into these transactions. It is easier to say “Please Zelle $50 to Maria tomorrow” than to click five hyperlinks, type “$50.00” and then hit “Send.”

The continued move toward virtual resources

Traditionally, there have been generational divides with digital adoption. However, the pandemic forced nearly everyone to reconsider the ways they interact with the business world. To address this shift in consumer behavior, most financial institutions were forced to scale back in-person services in exchange for virtual resources. For many banks, this actually led to surprising cost savings and efficiencies. As some behavior begins to shift back towards brick-and-mortar stores in 2021, financial institutions will undoubtedly be looking for ways to keep costs low through technologies such as conversational AI and scale back more costly branches and call centers.

Commercialized investments in conversational AI

As conversational AI has grown exponentially over the last few years, financial institutions have been investing heavily in understanding how and where to apply the technology. Oftentimes, these investments spent years in a lab, never actually achieving adoption. However, 2021 will likely be the year that pushes conversational AI out of its current “early-adopter realm,” and into the mainstream market. We have already seen major adoption by large banks such as Bank of America and US Bank and we see this trend continuing among major retail banks and then rapidly moving down-market. There will also be a rapid acceleration of AI features and capabilities made available to customers.

Increased spend on AI experts, rather than technologies

In 2021, we should expect to see a stronger emphasis put on hiring people who are experts on AI technologies. Sourcing and hiring AI vendors that can help financial organizations develop local expertise and knowledge will lessen the burden of adoption. Developing this local expertise is key to scaling AI solutions in a strategic way, and will be the way forward.

Higher bar for digital experiences

As digital experiences start hitting the market at faster rates, technological differentiation is going to mirror the early years of mobile apps. For financial institutions, launching with the right technologies will be critical to becoming a leader in the market. The biggest banks will likely have new digital experiences rolled out by the beginning of 2021, setting new standards for consumer expectations across the board. An experience like Alexa is great for playing music or ordering Q-Tips but the more complex interactions in financial services requires much more intelligence and will raise the bar for consumer’s expectations.

Thankfully, AI breakthroughs will only continue to pick up the pace next year. While some technologies tend to slow down in innovation and development once they reach mainstream adoption, this will not be the case for conversational AI. In fact, when it comes to data-driven AI, widespread adoption will have the opposite effect, resulting in an explosion of data that can be used to enrich and inspire the research world.

This means that as consumer behaviors and trends continue to shift in 2021 and beyond, conversational AI will be there to help the financial services industry navigate new demands and succeed in an increasingly digital world.

