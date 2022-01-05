How Digital Assets Can Cross the Threshold into the Future of Currency

It’s time to stop explaining crypto and start putting it to work

Early adopters, by nature, are curious about the world. They are the trailblazers who carried mobile phones that came in a suitcase before cell phones became the size of our pockets. They are the “crazy ones” who used the first Mac in 1984. They are the brave explorers who mined the first bitcoins and stored them on their personal harddrives.

The hurdles needed to jump through to access technology are not barriers to participation but rather welcome quests to complete.

In general, early adopters take the risks that mainstreamers aren’t willing to. They’ll pay a premium to own a first generation product, even though the 2nd gen iteration will be cheaper, more powerful, and have a bigger screen. They’ll put their money on the line to reserve a pre-order, with no guarantee of future success, and they’ll invest their time and energy learning how to do something without any certainty in the upside.

When it comes to Digital Assets, early adopters are explorers searching for a new kind of gold in unfamiliar territory.

They take joy in doing the research, interpreting the map, and going on an excursion to set up a digital wallet and make a gratuitous digital payment; all for the chance to tell the story first.

If you can relate, and you probably do because you are here reading this, you know that in taking the risks of early adoption, you can also reap great rewards. We don’t have to remind you what you would have made (or what you did make) if you’d bought bitcoin back when you first heard about it before everyone else and their mother did. Of course, what might be worth even more than financial gains is the recognition and prestige requited for your courage and foresight.

Digital Assets have been around for over a decade now and the benefits are compelling. Apart from environmental concern and potential for fraud, why hasn’t the mainstream taken to cryptocurrency?

It’s easy to assume that the majority of people are not using crypto because one, they don’t understand it and/ or two, they don’t know how to access it.

These assumptions are false.

Assumption one: not understanding crypto is preventing it from catching on

There is no shortage of content doing its part to explain cryptocurrency. Every content creator from finance to tech to lifestyle has published something on the topic. Seriously, even Vogue, which covers fashion, beauty and celebrity style, is of the mind that “cryptocurrency is actually not that hard to figure out”. If they can do it, we can do it.

Furthermore, when has not understanding something stopped anyone from doing anything? Most Americans are not familiar with some of the most basic financial terms — many of which play a big role in buying and owning property, but that doesn’t stop anyone from getting a mortgage.

Assumption two: people might consider crypto if only they knew how to start

Crypto has become fairly available to even the average American with 7-Eleven window clings advertising bitcoin ATMs alongside scratch cards and Mountain Dew. But for a borderless financial system supposedly unencumbered by bureaucracy, there sure are a lot of steps to obtaining some coin, and mainstream consumers don’t like taking steps.

Everything we know about user experience tells us to reduce friction by reducing the number of steps needed to complete a task. So while it’s pretty simple and accessible to obtain digital currency, availability does not translate to convenience.

As Steve Jobs famously told us, “great technology is invisible”.

We don’t need to understand the inner workings and mechanisms, we just need to see the results. The majority of people will use crypto when it becomes more convenient to do so than pulling out a credit card.

Mainstreaming cryptocurrency doesn’t have anything to do with making it more clear or more accessible. Explanations and instructions need to disappear completely, giving way to intuitive integration.

We might be there sooner than we saw coming. As of June 2021, Coinbase became an available payment method for Apple Pay and Google Pay and just recently, Amazon and Walmart sparked rumors about integrating digital assets with job postings for digital currency and blockchain product leads as well as crypto experts to oversee strategic initiatives.

As we’ve seen time and time again, mainstreamers are only going to embrace a new technology once it becomes integrated with their daily lives, regardless of how easy and accessible we make it.

Case in point: QR codes replacing dinner menus

QR code technology was invented in 1994 by Japanese Auto Company, Denso Wave to track logistics. While QR codes were popular in Japan long before the rest of the world, they didn’t really catch on until smartphone manufacturers began integrating them into the camera app.

Until then, consumers had to download a QR reader from the app store. This was simple, easy, free, and only one step, but it was still a layer of friction that prevented widespread use. Furthermore, there wasn’t much gain to be had by going through the effort of using a QR code reader. It was only once the pandemic created a real need for touchless technology, combined with the frictionless integration with smart phone cameras, that QR codes became accepted and desirable by mainstreamers.

Native functionally is needed in order for digital assets to make the cultural shift from pretentious investment to preferred payment.

We need to remove the challenge, pride, and cachet around crypto. Only once the technology becomes built in and obvious, rather than sought out and rare, will crypto cross the threshold into the future of currency.

Written by Halsey Minor, co-founder of Public Mint.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.