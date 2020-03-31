Of the 24 IPOs in the first quarter of 2020, eight were backed by private equity firms. These deals raised $4.6 billion, a $4.3 billion jump in proceeds from the 1Q19. The financial sector led PE-backed activity with three IPOs, with additional activity from healthcare, industrials, tech, consumer discretionary, and consumer staples. While no firm served as the lead investor on more than one deal this quarter, Hellman & Friedman, BC Partners, and Rank Group appeared as the lead backers of the quarter’s largest IPOs.



Hellman & Friedman was the lead investor on contract researcher PPD’s (PPD) return to the public market. In 2011, the company was taken private for $3.9 billion by Hellman & Friedman and the Carlyle Group. At its IPO, PPD’s enterprise value was $13.4 billion.



The article How did Private Equity perform in the 1Q20 IPO Market? originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

