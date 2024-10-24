News & Insights

Stocks
PG

How Did P&G Fare In Q1?

October 24, 2024 — 01:46 am EDT

Written by Trefis Team for Trefis ->

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) recently reported its Q1 fiscal 2025 results (P&G’s fiscal ends in June), with revenues missing and earnings slightly ahead of our estimates. The company reported revenue of $21.7 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.93 per share, compared to our estimates of $22.1 billion and $1.92, respectively. In this note, we discuss P&G’s stock performance, key takeaways from its recent results, and valuation.

How Did P&G Fare In Q1?

Procter & Gamble’s revenues of $21.7 billion reflected a 1% y-o-y decline. While the company saw its volume remain flat, pricing was up 1%. However, this was more than offset by forex headwinds and the impact from acquisitions and divestitures. Looking at segments, Beauty was down 5% due to lower volume in China. Within Beauty, sales for Skin Care products plunged 20% due to lower volume and unfavorable mix. Grooming sales were unchanged and Health Care revenue was up 2% mainly due to favorably product mix.  Fabric & Home Care sales were also up 1% on volume gains. Baby, Feminine & Family Care sales were down 2%, primarily due to a high single-digit decline in sales of baby products, as the company saw a decline in market share for its diapers. P&G reported a 30 bps improvement in operating margin to 26.7% in Q1. With margin growth and a slight decline in shares outstanding, P&G posted a 5% y-o-y growth in adjusted earnings per share. P&G has maintained its organic sales growth outlook of 3% to 5% in 2025, and earnings per share to be in the range of $6.91 and $7.05.

What Does This Mean For PG Stock?

PG stock didn’t see any meaningful change post Q1 announcement. Although the company posted an earnings beat, its lower Beauty segment sales warranted a concern and the situation may not change anytime soon, especially for its premium products in China.

We maintain our estimate for Procter & Gamble’s Valuation to be $170 per share, close to its current market price. Our forecast is based on a 24x P/E multiple for PG and expected earnings of $6.94 on a per share and adjusted basis for the full fiscal 2025. The 24x figure aligns with the stock’s average P/E multiple over the last five years.

PG stock has risen 18% this year, compared to 23% gains for the broader markets. Even if we look at a slightly longer period, the changes in PG stock, although, have been far from consistent, the returns were considerably less volatile than the S&P 500.

Similarly, the Trefis High Quality (HQ) Portfolio, with a collection of 30 stocks, is less volatile. But, it has outperformed the S&P 500 each year over the same period. Why is that? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk versus the benchmark index; less of a roller-coaster ride, as evident in HQ Portfolio performance metrics.

While PG stock looks appropriately priced, it is helpful to see how Procter & Gamble’s Peers fare on metrics that matter. You will find other valuable comparisons for companies across industries at Peer Comparisons.

Returns Oct 2024
MTD [1]		 2024
YTD [1]		 2017-24
Total [2]
 PG Return -2% 18% 149%
 S&P 500 Return 2% 23% 162%
 Trefis Reinforced Value Portfolio 2% 17% 782%

[1] Returns as of 10/22/2024
[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

Invest with Trefis Market-Beating Portfolios
See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksUS MarketsInvesting
Trefis
Trefis is an interactive financial community structured around trends, forecasts and insights related to some of the most popular stocks in the US. Whereas most finance sites simply give you the facts about where a stock has been and what a company has done in the past, Trefis focuses entirely on the future.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PG
CL
KMB
HD
JNJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.