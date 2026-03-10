How Did General Motors Make the 2027 Bolt Its Most Affordable EV?

General Motors Company’s GM 2027 Chevrolet Bolt will start at an MSRP of $28,995, making it the most affordable EV in the United States. The company aimed to improve the new model over its predecessor by offering greater driving range, faster charging, a NACS port and updated technology while maintaining its strong value proposition.



Per Jeremy Short, chief engineer for the 2027 Bolt, cost reductions were primarily achieved through economies of scale rather than by removing features. GM leveraged components and technologies from its broader EV portfolio, including parts shared with vehicles, such as the Chevrolet Equinox EV, to achieve cost savings while improving efficiency and performance.



The 2027 Bolt features larger displays, an 11-inch driver screen and an 11.3-inch touchscreen, borrowed from GM’s mid-size trucks, which also helped lower costs. The vehicle maintains the same battery capacity but gains about 15 additional miles of range due to improved efficiency from shared power electronics and motor systems.



Faster charging speeds of up to 150 kW are enabled by a new LFP battery, marking GM’s first use of this chemistry in North America. Overall, the company emphasized that the Bolt’s affordability comes from strategic engineering and component sharing rather than removing features, while preserving the qualities that have made the model popular with customers. GM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Affordable EVs by Other Automakers

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN aims to broaden its reach with the upcoming R2 model, targeting more budget-conscious consumers. The R2, a midsize SUV, is slated for launch in the first half of 2026 with a starting price around $45,000, significantly lower than the premium R1 lineup. Rivian views the R2 as a key growth driver, citing major cost efficiencies in both materials and manufacturing. Rivian anticipates the R2’s launch will accelerate its path to profitability and help reduce fixed costs per unit across all vehicles produced at its Normal, IL, plant due to higher production volumes.



Ford Motor Company F plans to begin introducing its new lineup of affordable electric vehicles in 2027, highlighted by a midsize pickup truck expected to have a starting price of about $30,000, per Reuters. The four-door midsize pickup will be produced at Ford’s plant in Louisville, Kentucky. Ford is investing nearly $2 billion to upgrade the facility, which currently builds the Escape and Lincoln Corsair.

GM’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

General Motors has outperformed the Zacks Automotive-Domestic industry. Its shares have gained 27.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 16.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



From a valuation perspective, GM appears undervalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 0.36, lower than the industry’s 3.29.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM’s 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved down 3 cents and up 8 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

