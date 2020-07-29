Markets
DXCM

How DexCom More Than Doubled Wall Street's Q2 Earnings Estimate

Contributor
Keith Speights The Motley Fool
Published

Some stocks might be struggling in 2020, but not DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM). As of earlier this month, it even ranked as the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 Index so far this year.

DexCom, which makes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for diabetes management, announced its second-quarter results after the market closed on Tuesday, and there was plenty of good news for investors. Here are the highlights.

Person holding a smartphone displaying blood sugar information

Blood sugar information on a smartphone. Image source: Getty Images.

By the numbers

DexCom reported second-quarter revenue of $451.8 million. This reflected a 34% increase from the prior-year period's revenue total of $336.4 million. The consensus among Wall Street analysts projected Q2 revenue of $415.74 million.

The company announced Q2 net income of $46.3 million, or $0.48 per share, based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). This represented a huge improvement from the net loss of $10.5 million, or $0.12 per share, reported in the same quarter of 2019. 

DexCom posted adjusted net income of $77.1 million, or $0.79 per share, in the second quarter. This was a big increase from adjusted earnings of $7.8 million, or $0.08 per share, in the prior-year period. It also trounced the average analyst earnings estimate of $0.35 per share.

Behind the numbers

Demand continued to be exceptionally strong for DexCom's G6 CGM system. The company attributed its success to increased "awareness of real-time CGM."

An increase in sales was only one factor behind the tremendous bottom-line improvement, though. The company's gross profit margin rose to 62.8% in Q2 from 61.4% in the prior-year period. 

DexCom also held the line on spending. Total operating expenses increased by only 4.3% year over year to $216.3 million. When operating expenses rise at a much slower rate than revenue rises, higher earnings are usually a slam dunk.

Thanks to its strong performance in the second quarter and a convertible note offering, DexCom padded its already-impressive cash stockpile. The company reported cash, cash equivalents, and short-term marketable securities of over $2.5 billion, up from $1.53 billion at the end of 2019.

Looking ahead

DexCom reinstated its full-year 2020 guidance. It projects revenue will increase 25% year over year to around $1.85 billion. The company expects its adjusted gross profit margin will be at least 65% with an adjusted operating margin of at least 14%. The margin for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is anticipated to be 24% or higher.

The COVID-19 pandemic doesn't appear to be a concern at all for DexCom's growth. Perhaps the only question for the healthcare stock is how increased competition from Abbott Laboratories' recently approved FreeStyle Libre 2 integrated CGM system will impact G6 sales.

Find out why DexCom is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. DexCom is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends DexCom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DXCM ABT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular