How Is Devon Energy’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks?

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is a prominent independent energy company specializing in oil and natural gas exploration and production. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Devon is known for its strategic asset portfolio, spanning some of North America’s most resource-rich basins.

Devon Energy, valued at a market cap of $22.8 billion, exceeds the $10 billion mark, firmly falling within the “large-cap stock” category, reflecting its strong industry presence and leadership in the energy sector. With a commitment to responsible energy development, Devon integrates environmental stewardship and advanced extraction techniques to optimize production while minimizing its environmental footprint. The company prioritizes operational efficiency, technological innovation, and disciplined capital allocation, ensuring sustainable growth and shareholder value.

Active Investor:

Devon Energy has faced its share of challenges, currently trading 35.8% below its 52-week high of $55.09, reached on Apr. 12. However, over the past three months, the stock has surged 13.7%, outpacing the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF’s (XOP) 2.5% gains over the same time frame.

But, DVN’s long-term performance remains concerning, with the stock down 25.5% over the past year and 12.4% in the last six months. In contrast, XOP has declined 11.8% year-over-year and 1.8% over the past six months.

Further, Devon Energy has remained below its 200-day moving average since late July last year and recently slipped under its 50-day moving average, reinforcing a prolonged bearish trend.

On March 18, Devon Energy gained over 1% as energy stocks rallied, driven by WTI crude oil reaching a two-week high.

Moreover, on Feb. 18, the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report, and its shares popped 7.7% in the next trading session. Total revenue climbed 6% year-over-year to $4.4 billion, surpassing analyst expectations, though net income declined to $639 million from $1.15 billion a year ago. Despite the profit drop, oil production hit a record 398,000 barrels per day, exceeding guidance by 3%, while total production grew 16% year-over-year to 848,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, supported by the Grayson Mill Energy acquisition.

Looking ahead, Devon forecasts 2025 production between 805,000 and 825,000 barrels per day, a 2% increase from its previous outlook, with oil volumes expected to range between 380,000 and 386,000 barrels per day.

Highlighting the contrast in performance, leading industry rival ConocoPhillips (COP) has outperformed DVN, with a 16.4% fall over the 52 weeks and 7.5% over the past six months.

Given Devon Energy's recent performance, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. The stock holds a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating from 26 covering analysts, with a mean price target of $48.73, indicating a potential upside of 37.8% from its prevailing price level.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.