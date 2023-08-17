How Danielle Hendon Helps Entrepreneurs Feel Empowered to Successfully Tackle Their Business Finances

Meet Danielle Hendon, the Founder of 4 Corners CFO, LLC, a financial consulting firm that helps business owners boost profits and build legacies.

A former oil and gas industry professional, Danielle's path to entrepreneurship was fueled by the pandemic, which prompted her to find a better balance between her career and family life. Driven by her passion for empowering entrepreneurs, Danielle strives to make potentially complex financial concepts understandable and accessible to all business owners. Serving as fractional CFOs, 4 Corners CFO aims to assist businesses not yet ready for a full-time financial team. Ultimately, Danielle’s goal is to equip each business owner she works with with the knowledge and confidence to shape their own success, livelihoods, and leave a lasting legacy for their families and communities.



We asked Danielle about the problem 4 Corners CFO, LLC solves, how her definition of success has evolved throughout her journey as a founder, and what’s next for her and her company.

Q: Tell us the story behind your company’s founding. How and why did you start working on 4 Corners CFO, LLC?

A: I had been working at an oil and gas company for more than a decade when the pandemic hit. They had recently gone through bankruptcy and came out the other side owned by the bankers who were slicing, dicing, and selling everything off. When the pandemic hit they were selling things for pennies on the dollar and we knew it would close soon. It was the end of an era with a company I knew and loved, but it was also the opportunity for what I will admit was a workaholic mom who loved her job to get a completely different perspective on parenting. I was a “get them through school” mom and “get them to swim” mom. I got to know the friends, teachers, coaches, and parents, and I didn’t want to give that up. I wanted to find a way to do what I love while also being there for the people I love. That’s how 4 Corners CFO was started and it’s why I’m so passionate about not just helping my clients, but also helping my staff avoid burn out and maintain the momentum to do what they love.

Q: What problem does 4 Corners CFO, LLC solve?

A: 4 Corners CFO reveals the path to sustainable profit with our six-part framework focused on building and maintaining a realistic budget along with forecasting business cash flow as an extension of that budget. Most accountants don’t like dealing with direct or indirect cash flow statements and terms like “investment activities” don’t mean much to small business owners. They want to hear it in terms of sales, payroll, loans, savings, and profit distributions. So we focus on the words and format that make sense to our clients. We believe that your financial numbers are the foundation to your business success. That’s why we chose the name 4 Corners CFO. You have to build on this foundation and look to the future, not just what’s been done in your bookkeeping or for your taxes, in order to set and achieve your business goals. Our job is to provide future-focused financial information in a way our clients can understand and use to confidently make that next big step in their business.

Q: Did you always know that you wanted to be an entrepreneur?

A: I never planned to be an entrepreneur. My husband and I joke all the time because I was supposed to climb the corporate ladder so that he could run a business. Why not both of us? I am a lover of stability—but the world had other plans. I felt a huge calling and pull to this work to help small business owners build legacies, and to provide an opportunity for other accountants like me to do the things they love while also being able to save space for the people they love in their lives.

Q: What were the most difficult and most impactful lessons you’ve learned starting and running a company?

A: It will never be perfect—and it’s not meant to be. I’m a recovering perfectionist. I want so badly to do all the things right away and perfectly. It’s often landed me in a state of paralysis on a project because I want, and honestly feel like I need it all done right now and can’t fathom where to start first. I had to recognize that paralysis is the opposite of progress. I needed to be making progress, not seeking perfection. With my background in public accounting and internal audit, I can appreciate the value in process improvements and know that nothing is ever truly perfect. We are always making improvements. Now I know that pretty much every business owner in my circle of friends is building the plane while we fly it. We’re meeting the necessary deadlines and requirements but we are far from perfectly prepared for that next step in our business. We just keep moving forward.

Q: Has your definition of success evolved throughout your journey as a founder?

A: Absolutely. When I first started the business I wasn’t even sure if it was a viable solution. After all, we don’t do bookkeeping or taxes, and that is the entry point for most accountants when it comes to small business. My initial definition of success was based on a sales metric. This quickly changed to, “Can I bring home as much as I did in corporate?” and then to an overall profit margin metric as I began utilizing other tools to increase productivity and provide as much value as I could to my clients. As I’ve grown from a sole proprietor to an employer, my definition of success has evolved to include the happiness and productivity of my team. All of that being said, the overarching definition of success has stayed the same throughout: to build a business that helps others and is capable of one day running without me. It’s the small wins and things that I keep tabs on that seem to change along the way.

Q: What would you tell your younger self if you were to start your entrepreneurial journey all over again?

A: This is something that I continue to tell my current self every day: take the leap. It’s not a leap of faith if you wait until you feel ready. No matter how much you crunch the numbers and feel like it will work, the big scary decisions—the ones with beautiful amazing opportunities on the other side—always require a little faith. Knowing the numbers is great but you have to have faith it will all work out for good on the other side. You have to trust yourself to figure things out. Some people say you should fail forward; others say failure isn’t an option. I like to say that failure is impossible. Failure only happens when you stop trying. I will never stop trying and figuring things out when they’re important to me.

Q: What’s next for you and 4 Corners CFO, LLC?

A: Growth. At 4 Corners CFO, we aim to make big business financial concepts understandable and accessible to every business owner. Working as fractional CFOs allows us to serve the businesses that aren’t yet ready to hire a full-time CFO or accounting team, but we don’t want to stop there. As we continue to grow our team and refine our training processes, we hope to develop tools to train bookkeepers on some of the basic budget and cash flow methodologies so that they can help the businesses that aren’t quite ready for a fractional CFO yet. Everyone deserves to understand their numbers and the power they have to influence the future of their business, their personal livelihoods, and the legacy they leave in their community and to their family.



Danielle is a member of Dreamers & Doers, an award-winning community that amplifies extraordinary women entrepreneurs and leaders by securing PR, forging authentic connections, and curating high-impact resources. Learn more about Dreamers & Doers and get involved here.

