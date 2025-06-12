How CYBR is Leveraging AI to Cement Its Identity Security Leadership

CyberArk CYBR is rapidly enhancing the capabilities of its identity security platform with AI integration. CyberArk Secure AI Agents Solution and CORA AI are two recent additions to its portfolio. CYBR is also working with Accenture to enhance its identity security platform with Accenture’s AI Refinery.

The Secure AI Agent solution is designed to protect the AI Agents deployed by CyberArk’s enterprise customers from prompt injection, credential leakage, and permission abuse. CORA AI serves as the intelligence engine embedded inside the Secure AI Agent solution.

The integration of CORA AI and Secure AI Agents within CyberArk’s identity security platform enables it to secure a full spectrum of identities, including human, AI and machine. For humans, the platform secures workforce access, IT systems, developer environments, and both managed and unmanaged endpoints. For AI, the platform secures AI agents and for machines, it protects certificates and workload access.

As CyberArk continues to enhance its offerings with upgrades and AI implementation, customers keep on gaining value through improved cybersecurity solutions, safeguarding them from the rapidly evolving cyber threats. CyberArk’s subscription ARR grew 65% year over year in the first quarter of 2025 and will continue to grow on the back of robust demand and continued innovations.

For 2025, CyberArk expects revenues in the band of $1.313-$1.323 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.32 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 31.89%.

How Competitors Fare Against CyberArk

The broader identity security and access management space consists of several players, including CrowdStrike CRWD and Okta Inc. OKTA, which are also implementing AI in their products. Enterprises can now implement Identity Threat Protection with Okta AI to leverage AI and machine learning techniques for real-time detection of the entire spectrum of Identity attacks.

CrowdStrike is another established player in the identity security space, providing unified, real-time protection across cloud, identity and endpoint. CRWD is enhancing its identity security platform with the implementation of AI copilots like Charlotte AI and agentic AI solutions like Charlotte AI Agentic Workflows.

The identity security and access management market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2029, according to a report by MarketsAndMarkets. All the players, including CrowdStrike, Okta and CyberArk, have ample scope to flourish in this space.

CyberArk’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CYBR have gained 19.8% year to date compared with the Zacks Security industry’s growth of 20.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CYBR trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 13.66X, lower than the industry’s average of 14.54X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYBR’s fiscal 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 25.41% and 25.76%, respectively. The estimates for 2025 and 2026 earnings have been revised upward in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CYBR currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Okta, Inc. (OKTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.