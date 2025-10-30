How This Crypto Company Makes Money Even When Prices Crash

Key Points

Block is up 38% over the past six months and is now trading near an eight-month high.

Block recently introduced a new Bitcoin offering for small businesses and merchants.

As crypto investing goes mainstream, it could unlock new opportunities for Bitcoin payments.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) may be down roughly 10% from its all-time high of $126,000 in August. But that doesn't mean crypto companies still can't make money in a flat to down market.

One of the more intriguing crypto stocks to watch is Block (NYSE: XYZ), the company formerly known as Square. The company is at the forefront of new Bitcoin innovations that tap into the tremendous growth happening within the broader Bitcoin blockchain ecosystem.

What is Square Bitcoin?

Case in point: In October, Block rolled out a new crypto offering called Square Bitcoin that's designed to help merchants process Bitcoin transactions, while also helping them integrate Bitcoin into their daily cash management operations. If consumer Bitcoin payments ever take off, then this is exactly the type of innovation that could add tremendous value for Block.

According to Block co-founder Jack Dorsey, the end goal is to transform Bitcoin from a speculative digital currency into "everyday money." The big idea is to have small businesses and other merchants accept Bitcoin at the point of sale for everyday transactions, and then to convert as much as one-half of their revenue into Bitcoin.

In theory, if the price of Bitcoin continues to rise, then small businesses can share in some of the upside while also growing their sales.

Bitcoin innovations can pay off big for investors

Will it work? According to a growing number of industry insiders, Bitcoin transactions are going to skyrocket in popularity over the next few years, especially as investors become more comfortable with holding Bitcoin in their portfolios.

The proof, as they say, is in the stock price. Block is now trading near an eight-month high and is up 38% over the past six months. That's yet more proof that some crypto companies are able to make money regardless of how Bitcoin is doing.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Block. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.