How CRWV's New MLPerf Records Boost Customer Adoption & Market Share

The race to dominate the AI infrastructure market has become increasingly competitive, with cloud providers investing heavily in GPU clusters, networking and software optimization. In this environment, performance benchmarks are the most important. CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV recently demonstrated the strength of its AI-native cloud platform in the MLPerf Training v6.0 benchmark, completing the training of the DeepSeek-V3 671B model in just 2.02 minutes using 8,192 NVIDIA (NVDA) GB300 NVL72 GPUs. This showcased the effectiveness of CoreWeave's AI native cloud architecture. It serves as a powerful validation of the company's AI cloud platform, poised to accelerate customer adoption while strengthening its competitive position.

CoreWeave’s MLPerf achievements underscore the effectiveness of its Mission Control platform in delivering consistent, large-scale AI training performance. It also highlights strong performance across both large and small GPU deployments. A 4,096-GPU GB300 cluster delivered near-top-tier results with fewer GPUs, while a 64-GPU HGX B200 system efficiently trained smaller models. The results demonstrate that CRWV’s software optimizations enhance AI training performance across a wide range of deployment sizes, benefiting enterprises that operate clusters with dozens, hundreds, or thousands of GPUs.

One criticism frequently directed at benchmark results is that vendors often build specialized systems solely for competition. CoreWeave directly addressed this concern. According to the company, the MLPerf submissions were executed using the same infrastructure customers currently access, including mission control, networking fabric, storage architecture, cluster scheduler and orchestration platform. If accurate, this distinction enhances the practical significance of the benchmark, as customers can reasonably expect similar operational characteristics in production environments.

If CoreWeave can continue translating engineering innovation into measurable customer outcomes, these benchmark achievements are likely to solidify its position as one of the leading providers of AI cloud infrastructure in the next generation of large-scale AI development.

Can Competitors Match CRWV’s Scale & Performance?

Nebius Group N.V. NBIS has emerged as an ambitious player seeking to establish itself as a leading AI cloud provider. It plans to invest £1.7 billion in U.K. AI infrastructure, adding three advanced NVIDIA-powered deployments to support growing AI demand. Last month, Nebius selected Bloom Energy’s fuel cell technology to support its growing AI cloud platform. The partnership’s first 328-MW project, expected this year, will provide fast, clean power while replacing planned gas turbines and accelerating AI infrastructure deployment. In March, NVDA invested $2 billion in NBIS to develop the next generation of hyperscale AI cloud infrastructure jointly. Nebius plans to deploy more than 5 GW of AI computing capacity by 2030.

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN diversification across multiple high-growth business segments creates a resilient revenue model that reduces concentration risk while maximizing growth opportunities. Beyond e-commerce, it generates substantial profits from AWS, where first-quarter sales increased 28% year over year to $37.6 billion and operating income rose to $14.2 billion from $11.5 billion. The advertising business continues rapid expansion as brands allocate more marketing budgets to Amazon's platform, leveraging its valuable consumer data and purchase intent signals, with advertising services revenue up 24% to $17.2 billion and advertising growing to more than $70 billion in trailing-12-month revenue.

CRWV Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CoreWeave have gained 16.5% in the past month against the Internet Software industry’s fall of 0.7%.



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In terms of Price/Book, CRWV’s shares are trading at 10.98X, higher than the Internet Software Services industry’s 4.37X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWV’s earnings for the current year has been revised downward over the past 60 days.



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CRWV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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