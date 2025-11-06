How Crucial Are Managing Losses and LAE to PGR's Profitability?

For Progressive Corporation PGR, prudently managing losses and loss adjustment expenses (“LAE”) is central to underwriting profitability and long-term value creation. Losses and LAE are the most critical drivers of underwriting performance, as they constitute both claim payments and settlement costs. A lower loss ratio translates into stronger underwriting margins, higher returns on equity and greater capacity for sustainable growth.



Losses and LAE account for the largest share of Progressive’s combined ratio — a key indicator of underwriting performance. Efficient loss management thus provides a pricing advantage in the competitive auto insurance market. Leveraging advanced analytics and telematics, particularly its Snapshot program, Progressive accurately evaluates individual risk profiles and adjusts premiums to reduce adverse selection and safeguard profitability. PGR is a leader in underwriting technology and the application of quantitative analytics in pricing and risk selection. The auto insurer’s rates are very competitive in all its markets.



However, losses and LAE have risen over the past two years and in the first nine months of 2025, making effective management increasingly essential to maintaining financial stability. With inflation, higher repair costs and catastrophe events dampening results, Progressive maintains strict reserving discipline and prudently adjusts pricing to stabilize loss ratios. PGR’s loss and loss adjustment expense ratio have been showing improvement for quite some time. Also, a well-structured reinsurance program provides substantial protection against catastrophic events and severe weather, reinforcing the company’s financial stability.



Continued focus on managing losses is likely to drive earnings consistency, capital flexibility, book value growth and valuation multiple.

What About PGR’s Peers?

Losses and LAE are the most critical drivers of Berkshire Hathaway’s BRK.B underwriting performance, as they constitute both claim payments and settlement costs. Since Berkshire’s insurance subsidiaries provide not only underwriting income but also valuable float, disciplined management of losses and LAE directly impacts both near-term earnings and long-term compounding capacity.



The same holds true for Allstate Corporation ALL. As a top personal lines insurer, Allstate depends on controlling claims frequency, severity and settlement costs to sustain profitability. When Allstate manages these effectively, it strengthens underwriting margins, ensures earnings stability and secures long-term value creation for shareholders.

PGR’s Price Performance

Shares of PGR have lost 12.4% year to date, underperforming the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PGR’s Expensive Valuation

PGR trades at a price-to-book value ratio of 3.46, above the industry average of 1.53. But it carries a Value Score of B.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimates Movement for PGR

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PGR’s fourth-quarter 2025 EPS has moved 6% north, while that for first-quarter 2026 has moved down 1.3% over the past 30 days. The same for full-year 2025 and 2026 has moved 3.9% and 0.4% down, respectively, in the same time frame.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimates for PGR’s 2025 revenues and EPS indicate year-over-year increases. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues indicates a year-over-year increase but the same for EPS indicates a year-over-year decline.



PGR stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here





Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.