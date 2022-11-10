How Credit Suisse’s turnaround could work: podcast

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - CEO Ulrich Körner is raising $4 bln of fresh equity and shrinking the Zurich-based group’s trading business to put it on a steadier footing. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists debate the merits of the plan and what’s at stake if it fails.

