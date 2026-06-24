How Could Boeing's MUOS Contract Boost Its Space Business?

The Boeing Company BA could strengthen its position in the defense space market through its latest Mobile User Objective System (“MUOS”) award. It supports the development of advanced military satellite communications capabilities, an area that remains a strategic priority for the U.S. government. The program is expected to provide Boeing with long-term work in satellite design, integration and mission support while reinforcing its role in national security space programs.



The company recently secured a $2 billion contract for the MUOS service life extension Phase II effort. Awarded by the Space Systems Command at Los Angeles Air Force Base, CA, the contract covers the design, development, construction, launch support and on-orbit testing of two new MUOS satellites that will help extend the military communications network's operational life. The award could also support backlog growth, improve revenue visibility and enhance Boeing's standing as a provider of space-based defense solutions.



The satellites are intended to support long-term military communication requirements and reinforce Boeing's role in space-based defense systems. The work will be performed in El Segundo, CA, with completion expected by Sept. 30, 2035, supporting Boeing's presence in military satellite communications and national security space programs.



Boeing and its subsidiary, Millennium Space Systems, are scaling production capacity and expanding their satellite offerings to address increasing demand across defense and commercial markets. As part of these efforts, the companies recently introduced Resolute, a new mid-sized satellite platform designed to deliver enhanced capabilities while offering faster deployment and greater flexibility than traditional large satellite programs.

Companies Expanding Space Communications Capabilities

As governments continue to invest in secure satellite communications and military space infrastructure, defense contractors are expanding their capabilities to support these evolving requirements. Companies like L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX and Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC are also strengthening their positions in national security space programs.



L3Harris Technologies provides advanced satellite communications systems, mission networks and space technologies that help support defense and national security objectives.



Northrop Grumman develops satellite platforms, secure communications solutions and ground-based infrastructure that enhance military and space operations.

Earnings Estimates for BA Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 98.59% and 2813.17%, respectively.



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BA Stock Trading at a Discount

Boeing is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 1.65X compared with the industry average of 2.57X.



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BA Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, Boeing shares have risen 9.1% compared with the industry’s 3.4% growth.



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BA’s Zacks Rank

Boeing currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.