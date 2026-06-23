How Could Archer Aviation's Hawthorne Airport Support Air Taxi Growth?

Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR is giving its air taxi strategy a stronger operating base through its control of Hawthorne Airport near Los Angeles International Airport and Downtown Los Angeles. The company plans to use the site as the operational hub for its Los Angeles network while also developing it as an innovation center for next-generation AI-powered aviation technologies. This makes the airport more than a real estate asset. It can become a testing and coordination point for the company’s broader urban air mobility ambitions.



The move is important because commercial air taxi service will require more than certified aircraft. Archer Aviation will also need take-off and landing access, hangar capacity, maintenance support, passenger handling systems, ground operations and local regulatory coordination. Hawthorne Airport gives the company a place to bring many of these requirements together in one market that could be important for early adoption.



Archer Aviation also expects to prepare the site for planned air taxi operations in the Los Angeles area and potential use around the LA28 Olympic Games. The company has discussed the redevelopment of up to 200,000 square feet of hangar space and the creation of an advanced air mobility center of excellence. Over time, Archer Aviation aims to add AI-supported features such as air traffic coordination, ground operations management, maintenance detection and smoother passenger screening.



The company noted that capital projects at Hawthorne may face cost, permitting, labor, regulatory and schedule risks. If Archer Aviation can manage these challenges, Hawthorne Airport could support its shift from aircraft development toward real-world air taxi operations.

Companies Expanding Air Mobility Networks

As companies move closer to commercial air mobility services, building operational networks is becoming increasingly important. Companies like Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY and Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX are also expanding networks to support future air mobility operations.



Joby Aviation is developing flight networks and operational capabilities to support the planned rollout of its electric air taxi services.



Eve Holding is working with partners and stakeholders to help establish the network needed for future urban air mobility operations.

Earnings Estimates for ACHR Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests a year-over-year decline of 61.90% and growth of 7.51%, respectively.



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ACHR Stock Trading at a Discount

Archer Aviation is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a trailing 12-month price-to-book of 1.98X compared with the industry average of 6.03X



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ACHR Stock Price Performance

Over the past three months, ACHR shares have fallen 1.5% compared with the industry’s 0.2% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ACHR’s Zacks Rank

Archer Aviation currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.