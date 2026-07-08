How Coty Is Refocusing Its Business With the Gucci Beauty Exit

Coty Inc. COTY is making a strategic move to simplify its business and strengthen financial position. The beauty company has agreed to return the Gucci Beauty license to Kering about a year before the original contract was set to expire. In return, Coty will receive around $400 million, giving it more flexibility to reduce debt and invest in the core brands.



Under the agreement, Coty will continue managing Gucci Beauty through at least June 30, 2027. The company will receive $250 million upfront, with another $150 million due by Sept. 30, 2027, although up to $30 million of that amount depends on certain conditions being met. Coty will also sell enough Gucci Beauty inventory to Kering to support the transition and expects to incur about $30 million in cash taxes related to the transaction. Both companies have also agreed to resolve all pending litigation related to the Gucci Beauty license, removing a legal overhang ahead of the transition.



This move marks the end of a successful chapter for Coty, which has managed the Gucci Beauty business since 2016. Gucci Beauty sales have grown more than 60% since 2019, driven by popular fragrance lines such as Gucci Flora, Bloom, Guilty and Alchemist Garden. While the license will end earlier than originally planned, the agreement gives Coty greater financial flexibility to focus on its long-term priorities.



The transaction also aligns with Coty's broader strategic direction. Management has repeatedly emphasized that deleveraging remains its top capital allocation priority while focusing investments on fewer, higher-impact brands under the Coty.Curated strategy. The company is also working to simplify the business, reduce costs and improve cash flow. This agreement supports those goals by strengthening Coty's balance sheet and giving it greater flexibility to invest in the core prestige brands.

Coty’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 14.9% in the past month compared with the broader Consumer Staples sector, the industry and the S&P 500 index’s rise of 3.9%, 4.5% and 1.6%, respectively.

COTY Stock's Past Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is COTY a Value Play Stock?

Coty currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 6.31, below the industry and the sector’s average of 19.33 and 17.11, respectively. This valuation positions the stock at a modest discount relative to both its direct peers and the broader consumer staples sector.

COTY P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. EL manufactures, markets and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products worldwide. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Estee Lauder’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings calls for growth of 4.5% and 59.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. EL delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 39.1%.



Five Below, Inc. FIVE operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States and currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. FIVE delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 70.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Five Below’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings calls for growth of 14.7% and 34.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR is an operator of discount variety stores offering a broad assortment of everyday consumables and discretionary merchandise. DLTR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 32.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar Tree’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 21.4% and 6.5%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coty (COTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.