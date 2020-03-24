How Costco Stock Can Save Your Portfolio

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Few stocks have done as well during the coronavirus from China as Costco (NASDAQ:COST) stock.

Costco was due to open March 24 at $294, barely 10% below the pre-virus high of $325. This is a retailer selling for 80% of its sales, a price-to-earnings ratio of nearly 35. Compare this to the average S&P 500 stock, which now sells for under 17 times earnings … although that number is meaningless because most companies will not have earnings this year.

Costco will have earnings this year, but they’re seldom huge. As is the case with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), operations usually run at near break-even, which is a value people find worth paying for.

Earnings?

Last year, for instance, Costco earned under $4 billion on revenue of $158 billion, about 2.5% of sales. Earnings usually track membership fees, $931 million in net income for its most recent quarter on membership fees of $816 million.

You’re also not getting huge growth with Costco. Sales during the most recent quarter, $38.2 billion, were just 10% ahead of the previous year. Earnings were just 4% higher. Yet even with the bear market Costco stock is up 20% over the last year, while the average stock is down 20%.

What people are buying with this stock is safety, and ethics. Yes, the stock is overvalued. But it’s a safe harbor during the market panic.

Wartime Conditions

These are heroic days for Costco. Because it sells in bulk, it’s able to keep the American middle class at home for longer periods than retail rivals like Kroger (NYSE:KR).

Shoppers know this, which has made Costco ground zero for panic buying. The lines of carts by the 550 outlets have become legendary.

The company has tried to respond ethically. It’s limiting purchases of hoarded items (toilet paper) and instituting special shopping hours for those members 60 and over. It’s also limiting the number of people allowed in a store at once, and not accepting returns on hoarded items. The stores have also stopped offering free food samples.

Still, these are tough times for the vaunted Costco supply chain.

Some suppliers have closed factories, forcing buyers to work 24 hours/day to find others. It used air freight when Chinese port operations slowed down. The company also made a “small,” $1 billion acquisition, of Innovel Solutions, a last-mile installation company once part of Sears. Overall, however, the supply chain is working so well other retailers are shopping at Costco.

There’s also tension among employees. The travel department has been hit by infections and one employee has died. Warehouses workers have also tested positive. Costco is responding with the equivalent of hazard pay, a $2/hour bump. Despite this, there are complaints from workers that they’re not being protected.

The Bottom Line on Costco Stock

You are not buying Costco stock today to make money. You’re buying it to preserve capital.

Costco earnings have been steady, unsurprising and even predictable over the last several quarters. During the last two quarters analysts came within 2% of the earnings number, expected to be $2.04 per share when it next reported in early June.

Speculators won’t be rushing into Costco during bear market rallies. Shares barely budged early on March 24, while the average Nasdaq stock rose 5%. But you won’t get killed during the plunges, either. This is a stock that has doubled in value over the last five years, while raising the dividend from 40 cents to 65 cents.

It’s almost like cash. The yield is under 1%, but you can depend on it.

Dana Blankenhorn has been a financial journalist since 1978. His latest book is Technology’s Big Bang: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow with Moore’s Law, essays on technology available at the Amazon Kindle store. Follow him on Twitter at @danablankenhorn. As of this writing, he owned shares in AMZN.

