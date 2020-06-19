How Corporate Venturing Can Help Maintain Latin America’s Startup Momentum

Craig Dempsey is the CEO of The StartupVC, a company builder focused on B2B services, and Biz Latin Hub, a firm that helps both local and foreign companies establish and operate their businesses successfully in Latin America.

Covid-19 is changing the economic outlook for Latin America. Businesses across industries are closed, bankruptcy is increasing, and experts forecast a regional recession as bad or worse than the 2008 financial crisis. To survive in the new reality, large companies and startups need to combine their strengths and work together to provide innovative solutions. This mutually-beneficial collaboration between large, established firms and startups, also known as “corporate venturing,” keeps corporations on the cutting-edge of technology by granting them access to new developments. Meanwhile, it provides startups with capital, industry expertise, and larger market opportunities.

In the last seven years, corporate venturing partnerships have quadrupled worldwide. Though corporate venturing activity in Latin America has been off to a slow start, a solid foundation was developing in recent years. However, due to Covid-19, this progress is at risk of slowing. Here’s a look at where corporate venturing in Latin America is at today, and why it may be a good time for the region’s corporations to double down on startup collaborations in order to adjust to this “'new reality.”

Overview of corporate venturing activity in Latin America

In Latin America, companies are generally more risk-averse. However, they can benefit from corporate venturing by leveraging startup expertise and agile problem-solving to develop solutions to industry challenges much faster. A March 2020 study by IESE and Wayra counted 460 corporate venturing initiatives undertaken by over 180 companies throughout Latin America. While this may sound impressive from an outsider’s perspective, there is still a significant opportunity to do more.

Brazil is the regional leader in overall venture capital investment. Over 40% of all Latin American companies engaging in corporate venturing activities are in Brazil, and Brazil represented 50% of regional venture deal volume in 2019. Saõ Paulo has hosted Brazil’s annual Corporate Venture summit since 2014, bringing together startups, venture capital firms, companies, and public authorities. Brazilian petroleum giant, Petrobras, has partnered with startup accelerator Fábrica de Startups to incorporate a hackathon around innovative energy solutions, providing the startup winner with funds and mentorship from the industry leader.

Mexico comes in second place, with 19% of the region’s corporate venturing companies. Mexico’s world-leading baking company, Bimbo, partnered with startup accelerator, Bluebox Ventures, to create a food technology acceleration program in 2017. That same year, Bimbo founded an in-house investment arm, Bimbo Ventures, to source, mentor, and finance startups in the food and tech space.

Colombia has two hubs of corporate venturing initiatives. In the primary hub and second city of Medellín, public works company EPM has an acceleration program called Ventures EPM. Their portfolio includes startups from throughout Latin America focused on advancements in generating and distributing solar energy, data analysis, the internet of things, smart metering, and solid waste management.

EPM also manages a $40 million venture fund called FCP Innovación for funding companies creating science and tech solutions for the public sector. Meanwhile, cement company Grupo Argos has invested in artificial intelligence ventures to improve energy storage systems, micro-mobility alternatives, and more. Last year, the insurance branch of Colombian investment group Grupo Sura incorporated Pager’s AI platform with its application to offer virtual healthcare.

Why now is the time to double down on corporate venturing activity

Corporate venturing is still relatively new to Latin America. Currently, more than 80% of collaborations between large companies and startups in Latin America are limited to short-term opportunities like hackathons and competitions or providing coworking spaces. Although this is a good starting point and allows companies to get to know each other, the next step is to foster longer-term partnerships.

As a result of Covid-19, many large corporations suddenly need to fast-track the digitalization of their operations in order to meet new consumer needs and to stay afloat. Long-term partnerships with startups help big businesses survive difficult times and become more agile and adaptive for the future. In general, startups are adept at solving problems despite many unknowns -- innovating, pivoting, and changing strategies to adapt to new challenges. This is especially true in Latin America, where a flexible and fast approach to innovation is mandatory to make it through difficult economic times.

At the same time, many startups are struggling to maintain operations and meet their fundraising goals right now. Short-term accelerator programs are scrambling to adjust their models, and entrepreneurs are looking for more long-term support, mentorship, and funding. Local corporate venturing partnerships, and even company builders, may be better positioned to provide this support right now. Yet, nearly 70% of the corporate venturing partnerships in Latin America are currently with foreign companies based in Europe and the US.

Keeping Latin America’s progress on track

With only 16% of the region’s large companies participating in any corporate venturing practices, the potential for increased involvement remains incredibly high. There is a lot of uncertainty about what the future will look like, but there’s no doubt that companies need to be adaptable and digital-first to survive. Corporate venturing brings together the best of large businesses and fast-moving startups and can play a major role in maintaining the region’s momentum.

