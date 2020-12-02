How Converts Became One of the Best Performing Asset Classes of this Year

(New York)

There has been a lot of talk about stocks this year, and a great deal of consternation about rates and bond prices. Yet despite all this, or maybe because of it, a middle-ground asset class has become one of the best performing of the year. Convertible securities are having a banner year. The $325 bn sector has returned over 36% through the end of November. A big portion of the gains has come from the outperformance of Tesla, which accounts for about 10% of the convertibles market. But there have been other nice victories too, such as “reopening” stocks like Carnival, Southwest Airlines, Lyft, American Airlines, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

FINSUM: Converts do a good job capturing upside while protecting against upside, and this year has been a perfect storm for them.

