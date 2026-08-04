How Concerned Should Tesla Investors Be About Its Multibillion-Dollar Legal Exposure?

Key Points

Tesla recently settled with three of five named plaintiffs in a racism lawsuit.

Tesla is currently facing more than 20 active lawsuits.

Tesla's litigation exposure could be as high as $14.5 billion.

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For all Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has achieved, and it has achieved much over the past decade plus, it faces numerous near-term challenges. Global competition is only intensifying in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, its product lineup is aging despite still selling well, and price cuts have hindered profit margins. For investors still considering investing in Tesla long-term, there is another potential speed bump in the road ahead: the company's mounting litigation exposure.

Overlooked topic

There was a recent development that many investors overlooked: Tesla has confidentially settled with three of five named plaintiffs in a racism lawsuit that has been on the company's radar for nearly a decade, since 2017. In the grand scheme of that lawsuit, it doesn't change a whole lot, and there are still nearly 600 workers involved with serious allegations. Investors can't forget that California's civil rights agency has its own case, too.

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Tesla is currently battling more than 20 active litigation fronts, ranging from wrongful death suits to false advertising about full self-driving (FSD) to the previously mentioned racial discrimination case. Part of the reason Tesla's mounting legal exposure is often overlooked, in my opinion, is that there's significant uncertainty in how these lawsuits will play out and how much they could cost the company.

That said, the folks over at Electrek did an excellent job breaking it all down, and the numbers are a little alarming. When accounting for all potential costs, Tesla's litigation exposure ranges from about $2.7 billion to $14.5 billion. Another potential reason this gets overlooked is that it's not easy to see in the company's financials. Tesla doesn't break out a separate "legal reserve" line item, and it only has to set aside specific financial reserves for lawsuits if a loss is both probable and reasonably estimable.

What it all means

Throughout history, there have been numerous examples of massive lawsuits bankrupting companies, but investors don't have to worry about that. Let's hypothetically say Tesla loses a handful of large lawsuits and is forced to pay out: It turns into an action that directly lowers operating income. Consider that Tesla reported operating income of $1.34 billion for the first half of 2026, and then consider even materializing over a number of years at the low end of Tesla's litigation exposure, the exposure could be a drag on earnings.

Ultimately, Tesla's liquidity is over $40 billion, and even in a highly unlikely worst-case scenario, it could absorb these payouts without any real concern for its ongoing operations. That said, Tesla's litigation woes and concerns are likely to grow, and investors need to keep its legal issues in mind when assessing uncertainty, risk, and potential long-term earnings drags.

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Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.