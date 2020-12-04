How Companies Can Tap Into Diversity and Add Value

Promoting and increasing diversity at all levels of an organization is a top priority for boards of directors, particularly after some recent legislation and amid heightened awareness of social inequalities. At the Nasdaq & ICR Advancing Women Leaders virtual event, executives shared personal experiences and insights about how they have forged a path to leadership roles within their organizations.

Embracing and nurturing systemic diversity throughout an organization requires a champion at the top. For Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tarang Amin, creating a diverse talent pipeline comes down to intention and conviction. When Amin first joined e.l.f., the company’s board was comprised of all men. As e.l.f. began to plan for an initial public offering in 2016, Amin was determined to build a board that, over time, would have a majority of female directors. Now, the beauty company’s board is 60% women, and its leadership team is 45% diverse.

Amin noted that e.l.f. spends “quite a bit of time” building its pipeline of diverse talent, usually conducting multiple interviews to assess leadership abilities and how a candidate fits in with the company culture. “We’ve found that to be a much bigger determinant of success than if someone’s fully credentialed in all the different areas,” Amin said.

To bring this diverse workforce together, e.l.f. has established a “high-performance framework” that starts with passionate relationships, encourages healthy conflict, and leads to mutual accountability.

Tapping Into Diversity

Diversity in the workplace, particularly in the boardroom, has significantly progressed over the past couple of years, according to David Chun, founder and CEO of executive and board data provider Equilar. In 2016, when the firm launched a Gender Diversity Index, which tracks the percentage of women on the boards of Russell 3000 companies, women held approximately 15% of board seats. In the years since that percentage has increased to about 23%, Chun noted.

“Now the appointments are roughly 50-50,” Chun said. “We should achieve parity at this rate by 2030. So, there’s a lot of hope.”

Rusty O’Kelley, Co-leader of the Board and CEO Advisory Practice at executive search firm Russell Reynolds, said that companies are recognizing the importance of diversity at the board and management level and the signal it sends to the rest of the company.

“What they’re concerned about is how to attract the talent of the future, and the talent of the future wants to see a diverse workplace,” O’Kelley added. “Diversity at the board level and senior management level is critical to keeping the employees engaged in believing that they have a pathway here and that they have an important future here.”

Adding Value Through Diversity

By bringing on diverse board members, companies can leverage their unique perspectives and skillsets to add value.

“Women’s perspective is really important in a boardroom because we are, in fact, the consumers of many, if not most, companies’ products and also, of course, because we represent more than half of the workforce,” said Anne Margulies, Vice President and University Chief Information Officer at Harvard. “So, having women in the boardroom quite simply is going to enable companies to be more successful in selling their products, but also in leading their workforce.”

Historically, the pipeline was the biggest hurdle for women to get into the boardroom, Margulies noted, but she stressed the importance of considering women from different roles and organizations.

Georgette Kiser, Operating Executive at the Carlyle Group, highlighted how her experience as a technologist brings a welcomed perspective to the boardroom. “I’m pretty innovative, always thinking of new ideas and how to disrupt things,” Kiser said. “And I think that mindset coming to the boardroom has been very accepted by a lot of the men and women at the table now because it’s making them think about what are the other possibilities that could disrupt this business and what are other things that we’re not thinking about.”

Cultivating new, diverse perspectives and skillsets shouldn’t cease once the director has been elected to the board, however. Cynthia Todd Jamison, Chair of the Board at Tractor Supply Company, challenged nominating governance committees to think critically about how to help new board members grow. “Make sure that they are successful so that you can hear what they bring [to the table],” she said.

As boards seek out diverse candidates, the Thirty Percent Coalition Co-Founder and Executive Director Charlotte Laurent-Ottoman recommended that companies update their governance documents, ensuring that there is a commitment to diversity in the corporate bylaws. Once that is clearly established, boards should evaluate their composition, identify missing skillsets amongst the directors, and take steps to address those gaps.

“We have an amazing movement going on right now,” said Laurent-Ottoman. “I think companies can achieve this in a short period of time so that when proxy season ends next year, they will have made significant strides either in their governance documents, their commitment to investors, or their commitment to themselves to change the board, if needed, to include diversity.”