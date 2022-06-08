How Companies Can Foster Stability In Unstable Times

By: Stephie Knopel, Co-Founder of Unboxable

Some 4.3 million people quit their jobs in January 2022 alone, in the latest iteration of the so-called Great Resignation. By now we know this mass exodus didn’t start with the pandemic—a whopping 27 percent of employees left their jobs voluntarily as early as 2018—and we also know the root cause wasn’t merely low salaries and crazy work hours across the board.

So what was the cause? The stakes of finding an answer to that question couldn’t be higher now, as many major companies announce hiring freezes or layoffs in a period of market turmoil.

Some executives might furrow their brows at the suggestion that they should worry about retention in a tanking market. Why would anyone quit their job knowing companies aren’t hiring or, even worse, firing? That attitude will lead to trouble—especially in times of instability. Retention, and indeed stability, must be the goal. So let’s rewind to just a few months ago and assess the retention issue companies still face.

Compatibility with workplace conditions

The problem with employment in the U.S. wasn’t that people simply had an epiphany that professional work is too intense and they preferred to run off to India with their savings to do Yoga and meditate. It’s much less dramatic than that: Many were just working in a position or company that didn’t fit them on an individual level.

Innovative companies often require employees to work quicker with longer hours, prompting workers to rethink their work-life balance. But didn’t these employees know what they were getting into when they signed up for an intensive job at a high demanding company? The answer is, well, not exactly.

Let’s take the four-day workweek as an example. As a result of extensive research on the limited time spans over which human beings can effectively focus on work, many companies are switching from a 40-hour to a 32-hour workweek, spread over four days. While the public mood shifts in the direction of supporting an updated work structure and a shorter week might sound like a perk, the reality is not everyone works better in a less traditional workweek. Not every employee can get all their work done in four days.

Remote work tells a similar story. While some people love working from home, others can’t focus if they are not in an office. Seventy percent of employees who worked from home full time were less productive than those who worked from the office, a 2019 study showed. These stats did change during the pandemic, seeing a boost in productivity from remote workers by 47 percent, according to a 2020 report from Prodoscore. But even if the stats changed, the bottom line remains clear: Some people are more productive at home, while others are not.

Moral of the story: A one-size-fits-all approach to shifting work structure won’t work. Companies making changes should tailor their approach to each employee if they want to keep them.

Transparency during layoffs

Layoffs are always a hard time for employees, and Talent managers need to do their best to be as communicative as possible to avoid giving other employees cold feet—especially if layoffs are imminent. Eighty-five percent of Americans think companies don’t provide adequate support to employees during layoffs, and 83 percent think outplacement services need to be offered as part of their severance packages.

Even a six-figure salary and four-day workweek won’t keep a marketing analytics manager happy if they can’t stand staring at numbers all day. By focusing on compatibility with changing policies and transparency during layoffs, hiring managers can conceivably restore retention rates and bring some semblance of stability through impending market volatility.

About the author:

Stephie Knopel, the Co-Founder, CMO, and CXO of Unboxable, is an entrepreneur and founder of PersonalHeroes. Stephie has 12 years of experience in the advertising industry in various different countries. Her main expertise and passions are startups, innovation, coolhunting, and detecting the trends that will set the new landscape of each industry.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.