How Columbia Sportswear's ACCELERATE Strategy Is Gaining Traction

Columbia Sportswear Company’s COLM ACCELERATE strategy is showing encouraging signs of traction as its investments in product innovation and brand engagement begin to resonate with consumers. Early indicators suggest that newer products and marketing initiatives are resonating well with shoppers, while retailer demand for ACCELERATE products is strengthening.



In the first-quarter 2026earnings call Columbia Sportswear highlighted its improving Fall 2026 order book as an important sign of the strategy’s progress. The company expects mid-single-digit global wholesale growth in the second half of 2026, with the U.S. order book coming in stronger than initially anticipated. The company said stronger demand for ACCELERATE products helped boost its Fall 2026 order book.



The strategy is also reshaping Columbia Sportswear’s product portfolio. The company reported double-digit growth in women's business and footwear orders, while premium product platforms such as Titanium and Omni-Heat Arctic continue to gain traction. New product franchises, including Amaze and ROC, have more than doubled orders from the prior year, reflecting growing acceptance of the refreshed product lineup.



Marketing remains another key pillar of the ACCELERATE strategy. The "Engineered for Whatever" campaign and digital initiatives are helping strengthen consumer engagement and reinforce Columbia Sportswear’s refreshed brand positioning. The company also highlighted growing momentum in its Performance Fishing Gear business, supported by targeted marketing efforts and strong demand for products such as the Bahama shirt and Dry Tortuga Boot.



Overall, Columbia Sportswear’s ACCELERATE strategy appears to be gaining traction through stronger product innovation, encouraging retailer response and deeper consumer engagement, reflecting early progress in its efforts to elevate the Columbia brand and attract younger, more active consumers.

Columbia Sportswear’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has gained 8.2% in the past three months against the broader Consumer Discretionary sector and the industry’s decline of 5.8% and 1.2%, respectively. COLM has also outperformed the S&P 500, which gained 6.8% during the same period.

COLM Stock's Past 3 Months' Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is COLM a Value Play Stock?

Columbia Sportswear currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 15.21, above the industry’s average of 14.93. This valuation places the stock at a premium relative to peers, indicating broader market expectations around its business stability and ability to navigate current cost and demand dynamics.

COLM P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Key Picks

Duluth Holdings Inc. DLTH, which deals in casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLTH’s current fiscal-year EPS indicates growth of 39.5% from the year-ago number. Duluth Holdings delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 107.5%, on average.



Vince Holding Corp. VNCE provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. At present, the company holds a Zacks Rank of 2. VNCE has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 635.7%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VNCE’s current fiscal-year EPS indicates growth of 34.1% from the year-ago number.



Ralph Lauren Corporation RL, which is a designer and marketer of premium lifestyle products, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. RL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ralph Lauren’s fiscal-year EPS indicates growth of 10.5% from the year-ago number.

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Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.