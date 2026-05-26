How Is Columbia Sportswear Driving Growth in Overseas Markets?

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM is increasingly benefiting from the expanding international presence, with overseas markets emerging as its primary growth driver in first-quarter 2026. While total quarterly sales remained relatively flat at $779 million, the company’s international business advanced 16% year over year and now contributes more than 40% of overall revenues.



Europe stood out as a major contributor to growth during the quarter. The Europe, Middle East and Africa region delivered strong gains, supported by healthy winter demand, improving wholesale trends and better inventory availability. Europe’s direct sales benefited from robust consumer demand for winter products, while distributor markets in the region also saw healthy momentum driven by strong spring order books and earlier shipments. Management additionally indicated confidence that business momentum in Europe would remain healthy through the remainder of 2026.



Asia continued to add momentum to Columbia Sportswear’s global business. China delivered mid-single-digit growth, aided by successful marketing campaigns around the Titanium Dry technology and Tellurix hiking footwear. The company also highlighted rising engagement among younger shoppers and women in China through localized activations and membership growth initiatives. Korea generated high-single-digit growth across all channels, benefiting from improved marketplace execution and stronger consumer visibility campaigns.



Distributor markets across Latin America and Asia Pacific added another layer of strength with low double-digit growth, particularly in apparel, sportswear and footwear categories.



The quarter reinforced how Columbia Sportswear’s diversified geographic footprint is helping offset ongoing softness in the U.S. market. The company’s ability to deepen brand engagement internationally while expanding product traction across multiple regions is becoming an increasingly important part of its operating performance.

Columbia Sportswear’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock has gained 2.1% in the past three months against the broader Consumer Discretionary sector and the industry’s decline of 6.2% and 12.4%, respectively.

COLM Stock's Past 3 Months' Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is COLM a Value Play Stock?

Columbia Sportswear currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 16.15, below the industry and the sector’s average of 17.31 and 16.77, respectively. This valuation positions the stock at a modest discount relative to both its direct peers and the broader consumer discretionary sector.

COLM P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Key Picks

Vince Holding Corp. VNCE provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. At present, the company flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VNCE’s current fiscal-year sales implies growth of 4.5%, and the same for earnings implies a decline of 15.9% from the year-ago figures. VNCE has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 647.2%, on average.



PVH Corp. PVH operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. At present, PVH carries a Zacks Rank of 1. PVH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PVH’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 1.2% and 5.4%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Superior Group of Companies, Inc. SGC produces, manufactures and sells promotional products and branded uniforms, and healthcare apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. At present, SGC carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). SGC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 81.9%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Superior Group of Companies’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 2% and 28.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PVH Corp. (PVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.