How is Ciena Scaling Its Data Center Connectivity Portfolio?

Ciena Corporation CIEN is expanding its data center connectivity portfolio to address the growing demand for AI-driven networking across wide area networks (WAN) and in and around data centers. The company stated that its portfolio spans systems, interconnects, software and services, enabling customers to deploy high-speed connectivity solutions across a broad range of applications. Its systems portfolio includes optical systems along with routing and switching platforms, while its interconnects portfolio comprises WaveLogic modems, pluggables, co-packaged optics and other critical networking components. Combined with software and services, these offerings help customers deploy, automate, operate and optimize networks at scale.

To strengthen its data center connectivity capabilities, Ciena introduced its next-generation intelligent line system, RLS Hyper-Rail. Developed in collaboration with multiple hyperscalers, the multi-rail platform is designed to meet increasing capacity and efficiency requirements for data center interconnect, scalable architectures and AI inferencing. Built on an advanced photonic design, RLS Hyper-Rail supports multiple fiber pairs operating in parallel across hundreds of kilometers using advanced amplification. The platform delivers higher density together with improved space and power efficiency, particularly at intermediary amplifier sites where space and power are limited. During second-quarter fiscal 2026, Ciena secured the industry's first multi-rail order from a leading hyperscaler and stated that discussions with additional hyperscalers, neoscalers and service providers are progressing beyond expectations.

The company is also expanding its portfolio through its data center out-of-band management (DCOM) solution, which combines products from its routing and switching portfolio with passive optical network (PON) technology. Ciena stated that DCOM continued to ramp strongly, contributing to 88% year-over-year growth in its Routing and Switching segment. Alongside Meta, the company received initial orders from a second hyperscaler, while lab qualifications are advancing with a third customer.

On the lastearnings call Ciena highlighted continued momentum across its interconnects portfolio. The company secured a new hyperscaler win for its coherent modules supporting metro and long-haul data center interconnect networks, maintained strong demand for its 400G and 800G pluggables and remained on track to more than double pluggable revenue from 2025. It also recorded its first win with a major switch OEM for its WaveLogic 5 and WaveLogic 6 Nano pluggables while continuing to expand its Nubis portfolio with Nitro Linear Redriver and the Vesta 200 6.4T optical engine.

Taking a Look at CIEN’s Competitors

Arista Networks ANET is benefiting from rising AI and cloud networking investments as enterprises and hyperscalers expand high-speed Ethernet infrastructure. The company continues to gain traction in 800-gig deployments and is extending its AI networking roadmap with new 1.6-terabit platforms designed for rack-scale AI fabrics. The Arista 2.0 strategy remains aligned with customer demand as networking becomes a core component of AI data center architectures. Expanding software automation, campus networking, routing and AI fabric capabilities support customer diversification and platform adoption. For the second quarter of 2026, management expects revenues to be approximately $2.8 billion, driven by healthy growth momentum and solid demand trends.

Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO is strengthening its position in AI-driven data center infrastructure through robust demand for its networking portfolio and continued platform expansion. So far in fiscal 2026, the company has secured $5.3 billion in hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders and increased its full-year AI order outlook to $9 billion, while raising expected AI infrastructure revenue to $4 billion. Third-quarter networking product revenue grew 25%, driven by demand for AI-optimized switching, routing and optics. Cisco is further expanding its AI data center portfolio with Nexus innovations, intelligent packet flow, configurable AI pods and NVIDIA-based AI factory solutions, supporting broader enterprise and hyperscale AI deployments.

CIEN Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CIEN have surged 428.1% in the past year compared with the Communications - Components industry’s growth of 307.7%.



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CIEN trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 55.8, above the industry’s 43.9.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIEN’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised upward over the past 60 days.



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CIEN currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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