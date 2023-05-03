How ChatGPT Can Save You Money on Groceries

Since its launch, ChatGPT has taken the internet — and our technology-driven society — by storm. Consumers have utilized this AI in various ways, using it to draft resumes, emails and even school assignments.

However, another way to use ChatGPT’s innovative AI is to save money on groceries and help budgeters stay within their means. Below are ways that you can use ChatGPT to your advantage when it comes to shopping for groceries.

It Can Make a Grocery List For You

By plugging in a request such as “make me a grocery list” into ChatGPT, the AI will be able to generate a grocery list for you based on the number of people in your household, dietary restrictions and planned meals for the week. It is suggested to input the ages and lifestyles of the people you will be cooking for in order for ChatGPT to generate a more specific shopping list that fits your needs.

ChatGPT will be able to cut costs on your generated grocery list by comparing prices between two grocery stores. Keep in mind the AI will advise you to check your local stores for the best deals, as prices vary depending on store location. ChatGPT will not be able to find exact prices for you, but can give a rough estimation of what your total costs may be.

It Can Find Cheaper Meal Options

Say you found the perfect recipe online, but there’s a catch. The ingredients are expensive, and there are too many new ingredients you need to purchase to justify even attempting the recipe. This is where ChatGPT can assist you. By telling the bot what ingredients you have in your pantry or refrigerator, it can devise a similar recipe for you using the ingredients you present it. That way, you can make use of what you have on hand and prevent food waste. With ChatGPT, you will still be able to make the recipe you want but at a much lower cost.

“Don’t forget to inquire about ‘seasonal produce and when to buy it,'” said Samuel Park, tech expert and founder of TechMaestro.co, “as buying in-season fruits and vegetables can save you considerable money.”

It Can Secure You the Best Deals

Just by asking ChatGPT, the AI will provide advice on how to find coupon codes for any given grocery store.

“One of my favorites is asking ChatGPT for ‘couponing tips and tricks’, as it can provide helpful advice on maximizing your savings through coupons, sales, and discounts,” Park said.

Additionally, ChatGPT can alert you of any upcoming sales at your grocery store of choice. ChatGPT will assist you by providing resources to search for sales and suggest grocery apps and loyalty rewards programs. By providing valuable information regarding coupons and sales, ChatGPT allows you to stock up on goods and save money.

Final Note

ChatGPT is a relatively new software and there are many unknown variables when examining how AI will affect future money practices. There is still much for consumers to learn about how to use ChatGPT to save money.

However, ChatGPT has a useful perk: its ability to take every question and provide an answer to the best of its ability. As a consumer, you should not be afraid to approach ChatGPT with any questions regarding grocery shopping and budgeting.

