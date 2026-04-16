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How Charitable Remainder Trusts Turn Appreciated Assets Into Lifetime Income and a Tax-Smart Gift

April 16, 2026 — 06:50 am EDT

Written by Motley Fool YouTube for The Motley Fool->

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Discover how charitable remainder trusts can turn appreciated assets into lifetime income while supporting favorite 501(c)(3) charities. Learn how payout rates, IRS rules, and investment choices shape tax benefits and legacy in the video below.

*This video was published on April 14, 2026.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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