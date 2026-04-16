How Charitable Remainder Trusts Turn Appreciated Assets Into Lifetime Income and a Tax-Smart Gift

Key Points

A charitable remainder trust can turn appreciated assets into lifetime income while earmarking a future gift.

Your chosen payout rate affects both your current tax deduction and how much ultimately goes to charity.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Discover how charitable remainder trusts can turn appreciated assets into lifetime income while supporting favorite 501(c)(3) charities. Learn how payout rates, IRS rules, and investment choices shape tax benefits and legacy in the video below.

*This video was published on April 14, 2026.

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The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

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