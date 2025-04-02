Stocks

How Is C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Transportation Stocks?

April 02, 2025 — 12:53 pm EDT

Written by Kritika Sarmah for Barchart->

 

Founded in 1905, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) provides freight transportation and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. With a market cap of $12.1 billion, the company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding.

Active Investor: FREE newsletter going behind the headlines on the hottest stocks to uncover new trade ideas

 

Companies valued at over $10 billion are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and CHRW perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the integrated freights and logistics industry. CHRW’s diverse service portfolio, spanning truckload, LTL, air, and ocean freight, strengthens its market position. It leverages its extensive global logistics network and strong carrier relationships to provide efficient freight transportation and supply chain solutions. 

But it’s not all sunshine and rainbows for CHRW. It is currently trading nearly 10.5% below its 52-week high of $114.82, reached on Dec. 13. Shares of CHRW have dwindled marginally over the past three months, outperforming the iShares Transportation Average ETF’s (IYT) 5.4% decline during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Looking at the broader trend, CHRW has surged 40.1% over the past year, outperforming IYT’s 8.3% decline. In the past six months, however, CHRW has dropped 6.4%, a sharper decline than IYT’s 6.1% loss.

Technically, the stock remains in an uptrend, having traded above its 50-day and 200-day moving average since March-end.

www.barchart.com

CHRW shares declined 1.7% following its Q4 earnings release on Jan. 29. The company reported a marginal increase in its revenue, which amounted to $4.2 billion, along with a 10.4% increase in its gross profit, which came in at $672.9 million. The company’s EPS amounted to $1.21, surpassing the Wall Street estimates by 8%.

Its rival, Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR), has lagged behind, with its shares declining 19.4% over the past six months and 21% over the past year.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on CHRW’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 25 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $114.92 suggests a potential upside of 11.8% from current price levels.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CHRW
IYT
LSTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.