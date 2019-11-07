How CenturyLink Stock Gained 11.8% Today

What happened

Shares of regional telecom CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) rose as much as 11.8% on Thursday, lifted by a mixed third-quarter earnings report.

So what

CenturyLink's earnings increased from $0.30 to $0.31 per share, stopping short of Wall Street's consensus estimate of $0.33 per share. On the top line, revenues fell 4% to $5.61 billion. Your average Wall Street firm would have settled for $5.54 billion.

So revenues fell but still outperformed against the Street's estimates, while earnings increased but still disappointed analysts. That's a really good definition of "a mixed quarter."

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

The company enjoyed modest growth in the international and enterprise segments, balanced out by lower sales to consumers, small and medium businesses, and wholesale service customers. CenturyLink is balancing solid demand for its high-speed fiber network products while battling rapidly declining interest in legacy services such as voice-only phone lines and cable TV packages. This is the same old story you hear all across the telecom and cable sectors nowadays.

This stock is still trading 36% lower from a 52-week perspective, even after Thursday's sharp correction in a positive direction. CenturyLink trades at deeply discounted valuation ratios such as 10 times forward earnings and nine times free cash flows, while the lower share prices pushed the effective dividend yield all the way up to 7.5%.

I wouldn't touch that tempting dividend with a 10-foot fiber cable because it will be difficult for the mildly successful fiber products segment to overcome the downside from CenturyLink's fading legacy services. And there are so many better dividend payers available today that CenturyLink just doesn't seem to be worth the risk.

10 stocks we like better than CenturyLink

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and CenturyLink wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.