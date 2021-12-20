How CDPs Enable Brands to Increase Revenue in Today's Competitive Market Landscape

Heidi Bullock, Chief Marketing Officer at Tealium

Companies are under more pressure to deliver trusted and personalized experiences for their customers. Today’s buyers expect companies to know their preferences and understand what type of experience is delightful versus disruptive. This expectation grew even more during the Covid-19 pandemic, when more buyers shifted to digital channels, leading many companies to prioritize and expedite digital transformations to keep up with the evolving environment. Additionally, with security compliance and privacy regulations tightening, and the disappearance of cookie reliability, engaging customers has become increasingly complex.

While 1:1 marketing and delivering a personal and timely experience across channels has been a well-defined business objective for some time, achieving this vision has not been trivial.

Enter the customer data platform (CDP). A CDP helps businesses achieve their business outcomes by bringing various types of customer data together, unifying it to create a complete view of a buyer, then activating the data across different channels. This type of data includes mobile data, point of sale, website insights, and more. By bringing together different types of data (ideally in real-time), companies can deliver more targeted experiences, as the data tells a more complete story – marrying demographics, behavior, and even privacy preferences together. Delivering a relevant experience across the right channels results in more personalized and targeted moments for buyers – ideally leading to customers that are more engaged, purchase more, and are more likely to return. Investors are paying attention to the resulting increase in ROI and other positive business outcomes.

CDPs are powerful solutions for companies because they unlock the possibility of a wide range of use cases and can be deployed across different departments and in a variety of industries. For instance, throughout the pandemic many companies needed to be more efficient and show cost savings with marketing ad spend, improve customer retention, and double down on audience segments most likely to impact growth and prove their resilience to investors.

One of the most powerful ways marketers use a CDP is for customer acquisition. Specifically, building audience segments using cross-channel data to better target prospects. A customer profile could include data from the website, mobile app, and point of sale that help inform the lifetime value of that customer, including insights into their behavior. These attributes can be used to create audience segments.

Since a CDP is integrated with larger tech stacks, these segments can be used in any customer touchpoint. In this way, an ad could be triggered on Facebook, even though Facebook doesn’t have data from a point-of-sale system, for example. By using a CDP, it is also easier to observe when a buyer has converted (ex: purchased shoes), so a marketer could then decide not to continue to show that buyer certain ads – which helps with cost savings and cross-sell/ upsell.

Another key goal for companies today is to keep the buyers they have. An advanced way to increase customer retention for subscription-based companies is to use a CDP to identify customers who are likely to churn. Identifying risk behavior allows marketers to better target, engage, and retain existing customers who have demonstrated behavior correlated with not renewing.

After you’ve identified top use cases for your business, here are the critical technical factors to consider when investing in a CDP:

The best results start by collecting the right customer data in real-time. If important data is missed or not handled in real-time the final experience for the buyer will be suboptimal. It’s also critical to ensure privacy preferences are orchestrated in real-time in order to prevent fines or penalties. Look for a CDP that works with the tech already in place to avoid additional unforeseen costs, delays and hurdles. This includes having a wide range of supported integrations and a strong partner network.

This goes without saying but ensure you’re not the guinea pig. Partner with a CDP who has hundreds of successful implementations with companies in your industry. Great customer service throughout the implementation and beyond is key too. With the data landscape evolving as quickly as it is, you need a strategic partner in your corner to help you navigate this new territory together.

A customer data platform is a powerful and useful technology for today’s modern business. Using customer data effectively to deliver trusted and relevant experiences to buyers is becoming table stakes for successful companies today – and is a true competitive advantage that investors should consider. Providing cost savings and helping drive growth is key, but keeping happy customers is essential. CDPs are a proven method to do that.

