How Cboe’s Growth in Options Trading Drives Strong Revenue Outlook

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) reported a strong third-quarter performance, driven by increased options trading activity as investors hedged against geopolitical and economic uncertainties. The exchange operator's options trading revenue grew by 10% year-over-year, while futures revenue increased by 17%. Overall, Cboe's total revenue rose 11% to $532 million, exceeding analysts' estimates of $530.76 million. Average daily volume for total options increased to 14.88 million contracts, reflecting the heightened demand for hedging tools amid volatile markets.





S&P 500 index options saw notable growth, with average daily volumes rising from 3.74 million contracts to 4.23 million year-over-year. Additionally, contracts linked to the VIX volatility index surged by 33%, underscoring the increasing reliance on options as a hedge. Cboe’s Chief Executive Fredric Tomczyk, who took over following Edward Tilly's resignation, highlighted the company’s strategic focus on core competencies, particularly in derivatives, while scaling back on acquisitions to prioritize growth in high-demand areas.





Market Overview:





Options trading revenue grew 10% in Q3, while futures revenue rose 17%.



Total options average daily volume increased to 14.88 million contracts.



S&P 500 and VIX options showed significant growth in trading volumes.



Key Points:



Fredric Tomczyk emphasizes capital allocation and talent management.



Zero-days-to-expiry (0DTE) options accounted for 48% of S&P 500 volumes.



Cboe raises 2024 net revenue growth guidance to 7-9% from 6-8%.



Looking Ahead:



Cboe’s growth strategy focuses on core strengths in options and derivatives.



Strategic investments aim to support long-term growth, despite margin impacts.



2024 revenue guidance indicates robust demand for hedging solutions.



Bull Case:



Cboe’s strong market position in derivatives, particularly options and futures, positions it well to benefit from increased trading volumes as market volatility rises.



International expansion and new product launches, such as in the FX and digital assets space, could drive future revenue growth and diversify its income streams.



Record net revenue growth in Q3 2024 (up 11% year-over-year) and strong performance in key segments like derivatives (up 13%) indicate solid execution of its growth strategy.



Bear Case:



The sudden resignation of Ernst & Young as Cboe’s auditor raises concerns about potential financial reporting issues, which could lead to increased regulatory scrutiny or delays in financial disclosures.



Cboe’s heavy reliance on market volatility for revenue growth makes it vulnerable to prolonged periods of low volatility, which could negatively impact trading volumes and transaction fees.



Increased competition from other exchanges and platforms offering similar products, including zero-commission trading, may erode Cboe’s market share over time.



Cboe's quarterly results reinforce its position as a leading exchange operator, leveraging cyclical and secular market trends to drive growth. CEO Tomczyk’s approach to prioritize core business areas, especially in derivatives, aligns with market demand and positions Cboe for sustained expansion. Despite a 4% drop in share price after the earnings call largely due to concerns about increased investments potentially limiting margins, Cboe’s strong performance underscores its strategic resilience.With zero-days-to-expiry options now comprising a significant portion of S&P 500 volumes, Cboe is capitalizing on the demand for precise hedging tools in an uncertain economic landscape. The exchange operator’s upward revision of its 2024 revenue growth target signals confidence in continued demand for its offerings, even as it navigates market pressures and invests in future growth.

