How Is Carvana Speeding Up Its Used-Car Retail Process?

Carvana Co.’s CVNA digital wholesale auction platform, ADESA Clear, has evolved into a key component of its operating model, with continued improvements in quality, scale and functionality. The platform is becoming an increasingly important part of Carvana's wholesale operations, supporting the purchase of vehicles through wholesale channels and the sale of most of those vehicles via ADESA Clear.



The company's long-term strategy centers on building a fully integrated automotive retail system that delivers a seamless customer experience for both sellers and buyers while minimizing the costs involved in vehicle transactions. Rather than treating each stage of the process as a separate operation, Carvana has developed an end-to-end system that connects every step, from purchasing a used vehicle to delivering it to its next owner. This integrated approach is designed to improve speed, reduce operational complexity and enhance overall efficiency.



One example of these operational improvements is Carvana's ability to complete the entire retail cycle in as little as 4.8 days. The process begins when a customer receives an online valuation for their vehicle and decides to sell it. It is followed by identity verification, title processing and scheduling either a vehicle pickup or customer drop-off. After receiving the vehicle, Carvana transports it to one of its inspection and reconditioning centers, where technicians evaluate its condition, perform the necessary repairs and prepare it for resale. The vehicle is then photographed, priced using automated systems and listed on the company's online marketplace.



Once another customer selects the vehicle, the purchase process is completed digitally, followed by delivery scheduling and transportation to the buyer. Completing all of these steps, from acquisition to final delivery, in less than five days highlights the efficiency of Carvana's logistics network, technology platform and reconditioning operations. Continued investments in technology, logistics and operations are aimed at further optimizing the system, improving efficiency and supporting the company's long-term growth. CVNA currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



Other automotive retailers are also expanding their digital capabilities to simplify vehicle transactions and strengthen operating performance.



Lithia Motors, Inc.’s LAD digital platforms, Driveway and GreenCars, are helping boost profitability and expand its market presence. These e-commerce platforms let customers buy, sell and service vehicles online. Early results from Lithia’s investment in Wheels, a top fleet management company, are also strong. Its minority stake in Wheels creates powerful synergies between retail and fleet operations. Together, these moves strengthen Lithia’s mobility ecosystem and support customer retention and long-term profitability.



Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI is steadily improving its sales process through digital tools, moving beyond just generating online leads to closing deals faster and at lower cost. Virtual finance and insurance are now available in about one-third of Group 1’s U.S. stores and handle roughly 20% of deals there, with positive customer feedback and lower compensation costs. At the same time, tools like AcceleRide, along with AI-based scheduling and CRM platforms, are helping Group 1 work more efficiently, improve deal conversions and deliver more consistent performance across its dealerships over time.

Carvana’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Carvana has underperformed the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry in the last six months. CVNA shares have plunged 27.1% compared with the industry’s decline of 7.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



From a valuation perspective, Carvana appears overvalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 2.32, higher than its industry’s 1.91.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carvana’s 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved up 6 cents and 5 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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