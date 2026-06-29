How Carnival Reveals New Profit Trends Across the Cruise Industry

Carnival Corporation Ltd. CCL is giving investors a useful view of how cruise earnings power is changing. The company’s latest results point to a profit model built less on simply filling ships and more on pricing, onboard spending capture, owned destinations and disciplined capacity growth.



That shift matters across the cruise group. Royal Caribbean Group RCL, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH, which currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), give investors peer context for whether these same profit levers are becoming broader industry standards.

Carnival Shows a Longer Booking Curve

Carnival ended the second quarter of fiscal 2026 with 93% of the year already on the books and less inventory left to sell than at the same time last year. Its booked position for the remainder of 2026 was ahead of the prior year at historically high prices.



That matters because a longer booking curve gives operators better revenue visibility before ships sail. It can also reduce reliance on late discounting, allowing cruise companies to protect pricing rather than chase occupancy at the expense of yields.

Carnival Corporation Price and Consensus

Carnival Corporation price-consensus-chart | Carnival Corporation Quote

CCL Leans Harder on Onboard Spend

Carnival’s onboard and other revenues rose to $2.39 billion in the fiscal second quarter from $2.22 billion a year earlier. Management also pointed to higher second-quarter onboard revenues, increased pre-cruise onboard sales and record customer deposits.



The message is that profit growth is not only about selling more tickets. Carnival is trying to capture more guest spending before and during the trip, which can improve revenue mix and support yields even when external pressures affect certain deployments.

Carnival Expands Owned Destinations

Carnival’s destination strategy is becoming a more important part of its profit story. Celebration Key is expected to welcome 3.5 million visitors in fiscal 2027, while RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay can support up to 12,000 visitors per day.



These owned and exclusive assets can increase guest engagement and create more spending opportunities tied directly to Carnival’s ecosystem. The Paradise Collection is expected to welcome more than 9 million guest visits in fiscal 2027, giving the company another lever for product differentiation.

CCL Reflects Stricter Capacity Discipline

Carnival has moved toward a one- to two-ship annual delivery cadence, down from the historical pace of three to four ships per year. That approach signals a stronger focus on returns and asset productivity rather than faster capacity expansion.



The company is also investing in modernization. Holland America Evolution includes a multiyear investment of more than $500 million across six ships, while AIDA Evolution continues to refresh existing assets. These efforts can extend the earnings life of ships and add onboard revenue opportunities.

Why Carnival’s Zacks Rank Matters

The bottom line is that Carnival’s profit model is becoming more disciplined. Longer booking curves, higher onboard capture, destination ownership and measured capacity growth all point to a business trying to improve returns from each guest and each asset.



CCL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3, matching RCL’s near-term rank but standing above NCLH’s Zacks Rank #4. That keeps Carnival in a middle-ground stock view rather than a clearly bullish or bearish position.



The stock also has a Value Score of A and a VGM Score of A, along with a Growth Score of B and Momentum Score of B. The Style Scores suggest Carnival screens well across several investment characteristics, especially value and the combined value, growth and momentum profile, while the Zacks Rank keeps the near-term stock stance balanced.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.