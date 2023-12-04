How Can Businesses be More Efficient Without Sacrificing Top-Line Revenue and Growth?

By Brian Mulroy, CFO at Semrush

In today’s challenging macro environment where consumers are spending less, many businesses are struggling to grow, and some are struggling to keep the lights on. For businesses that have survived post-Covid shutdowns and a period of extreme financial stress, very few are growing in the way we traditionally gauge company health, like top-line revenue, profit margins, headcount, and physical and online footprints. Small businesses in particular are feeling the crunch with high inflation and interest rates.

According to Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Voices Survey, 68% of businesses would be unable to continue operations if they didn’t maintain their line of credit or business loan, while almost 40% of small businesses surveyed by Alignable in the U.S. are late on paying rent. These are really alarming statistics, particularly because small businesses account for almost half of our country’s GDP, and almost two-thirds of new jobs.

As a result of the 2021 - 2023 downturn, small businesses are being much more careful with how they spend. As a CFO for a public company, I am the first to encourage efficient spending and responsible financial cuts where needed. However, if a small business reduces spend in the wrong areas, they could be at risk of losing market share and putting future growth potential at risk. The reason for this is that we are now in a time where gaining access to consumers is increasingly competitive.

Gone are the days when you could create a website or a social media account and a seemingly endless supply of people would come online to be new, potential customers. Now, almost everyone is already online, in fact, 4.8 billion people are according to a 2023 study. But, the growth rate of digital users coming online is slowing, and there’s only so much time in the day, so many people are reducing time online to focus on their own health, and prioritize work or family time. This dynamic is making it more expensive for small business owners to show up online, which is even harsher given today’s macro environment.

To be successful though, businesses need to be easily discovered online, they need to appear at the top of the search rankings, and they need to be a part of the discussions that are happening on social media channels. These are critical components to connect with consumers in the places where they now spend their time, and you don’t need to spend a fortune to do it. There are five ways that any small business owner can do this, but the overall key is to not stop spending entirely because it's crucial they maintain market share and revenue growth while positioning themselves ahead of their competitors as the macro environment improves.

Invest in Organic Brand. For companies that rely heavily on an online presence, like a discount marketplace or an online shoe retailer, an area of focus should be on organic brand marketing, i.e. non-paid tactics. Get efficient on the channels that are going to drive top-line results, things like SEO, blog posts, guest posts, social media marketing, and email marketing. Organic tactics are more trustworthy and more cost-effective. It’s also more targetable, meaning your content and its delivery is tailor-made for the audience you want to capture. Invest in Social Media, Always. Even if new user growth rates are slowing, globally, each person has an average of 8.4 social media accounts. There are so many channels and platforms to reach your audience, and having a piece of software do it for you is priceless. Tools like HubSpot’s Social Composer or Semrush Social Poster can create and upload multiple posts to multiple channels for you, at peak times you identify, so that you can focus on growing your business in other ways. Use AI to help you produce content, and respond to customers. It’s basically free to use generative AI to create compelling content in seconds. There are several generative AI-powered tools that optimize content for SEO, like ContentShake AI. As long as you spend a few minutes to ‘human review’ it before you upload, it will undoubtedly save you time, and even the cost of a professional copywriter if staffing is getting too expensive. That content can be easily ‘sliced and diced’ too, meaning you can weave it into a short-form video, an image for social, a full-length blog post, or an email to your customer list. AI is getting so effective that you can also use it to respond to customer reviews. A customer review is worth its weight in gold, so make sure you engage with it as soon as possible to increase eyeballs, traffic, and customer trust. AI can also be enlisted to help with customer support to save you from getting on the phone each time someone is struggling to make a purchase or find information. Measure Success of Paid Search. When you do buy ads, which remains critical for some businesses, make sure you are only paying for the keywords that drive results. Spending money on a splashy, shotgun ad approach with no keyword research may yield lots of clicks, but it probably won’t convert into sales from the people you are trying to attract. Pay a small price for software that shows what keywords you’re already ranking highly for, or keywords that you should be investing in, so you can claw back market share, and measure how well you’ve performed. Don’t stop marketing or sales, ever. It might be tempting to pull back from these functions during difficult times, but you must keep a steady investment in marketing and sales to maintain market share and revenue growth. It's better in the long term to grow out of a challenging environment than to save and sacrifice future profit and potential.

In a difficult period for most businesses, it's critical they find ways to be more efficient without sacrificing their top-line revenue and growth. Spending or investing time in the areas above will help improve the way you show up online, and the way you break through the clutter of an immensely crowded internet. The bottom line is, you should always be looking for more traffic, and more customers, because a plateauing business is a dying business. Especially today.

