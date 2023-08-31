How Caldwell Securities is Handling Succession Planning

In an article for WealthProfessional, Noelle Boughton covers Caldwell SEcurities’ strategy to support older financial advisors in their succession planning. This is due to the aging nature of the workforce in addition to the firm’s desire to maximize retention during the transition process. Senior advisors work with junior advisors in handling clients and then slowly phase out of the business with fewer responsibilities every year.

While junior advisors are focused on growing their business and adding clients, senior advisors are thinking about their retirement and maximizing the value of their practice. Many shops will have advisors sell their business to a junior advisor and then quickly move on.

Caldwell Securities sees an opportunity by having a more formal and longer transition period that caters to the needs and ambitions of both junior and senior advisors. It’s also a value add for clients as they initially work with both advisors before the junior advisor slowly takes the lead.

Senior advisors can be satisfied that their clients will continue to be satisfied and that they are being handed to someone who is caring, capable, and competent. They can also continue to draw a paycheck in addition to selling their business while easing into retirement.

Finsum: The financial advisor industry is aging with a big chunk expected to retire over the next decade. Here is how Caldwell Securities is handling this matter.

