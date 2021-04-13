How Caitlin Iseler is Facilitating Family Fun

Caitlin Iseler, CEO and Founder of happyly, is transforming the way families spend time together.

Born out a personal need, Caitlin said happyly was created after spending hours trying to find family-friendly activities when her daughter was born. She knew firsthand how busy being a parent was and wanted to leverage technology to streamline the process. The family adventure app inspires local exploration. In under 60 seconds, users can discover ambassador-approved activities, adventure plans, and personalized plans for five-star family time.

We asked Caitlin about the lessons she’s learned in scaling her company, overcoming self doubt, building her team and celebrating wins—both big and small— along the way.

Q: Tell us the story behind your company’s founding. How and why did you start working on happyly?

A: Before happyly, after a typical week of juggling family, work and travel, I turned my attention to making the moments count for our limited family time. I was astounded by the hours required to plan quality adventures and the need to cross-reference three to 10 sites every time. Parents are busy. I became obsessed with making it easier for parents to get out into the world to build connections with their families. We were inspired by some of our favorite brands such as AllTrails, Rent the Runway, and Classpass, which use technology to make everyday needs more accessible. We set out to modernize the family space with the goal of getting parents information in under 60 seconds.

Q: What problem does your business solve?

A: happyly equips parents with creative, convenient, and ambassador-approved ideas for five-star family time, enabling every parent to feel like a superhero. The app helps parents and caregivers find information in under 60 seconds so they can get off the screen and go safely into the world together. We are on a mission to make it easy for every family to find free to low-cost fun, such as a playground, hiking trail, bike path, or place to splash, near home or while traveling. Furthermore, happyly teams up with best-in-class companies seeking creative ways to support their parent populations. Together, we make time outside of work more fulfilling for families, ensuring parents return focused and refreshed. The world is demanding more innovative solutions to support working parents, and that’s exactly what we’ve created.

Q: In what ways has your upbringing or past experiences contributed to how you operate as an entrepreneur?

A: I played lacrosse at UVA and it was one of the most formative experiences of my life. I learned that hard work, sweat, and, yes, even tears, pay off. I’m used to getting knocked down and having no choice but to get back up and try again. Nothing could have prepared me for being an entrepreneur more effectively. I also learned that working with open-minded people with diverse perspectives and skill sets ultimately makes every team better.

Q: Did you always know that you wanted to be an entrepreneur?

A: Yes! I’ve always had a venturesome side, starting with my babysitting business at 10, then a t-shirt business, and even a recruiting firm. I’ve also worked with big companies like Korn Ferry and learned from incredible leaders. All along, I kept close tabs on the loud inner voice encouraging me to live my purpose. The evolution of happyly ignited my entrepreneurial spirit and provided an organic opportunity to close the gap between hard-working parents and more active, fulfilling family time.

Q: Have you struggled with self doubt as an entrepreneur? And have you ever felt like giving up?

A: Experienced self-doubt? Many times. As with anything that requires strategy, if we don’t examine our moves with a critical eye, we won’t be prepared for shifts in the game. It’s a roller coaster ride. One minute, we have the most amazing call with a corporate partner, and the next, something malfunctions in the product and we find ourselves scrambling. That said, we have a great team and know all things are possible together. For that reason, and many others, I have never once felt like giving up. In fact, I’ve never been so clear about anything in my life (except for marrying my incredible husband). I’m grateful to be living this dream.

Q: How do you celebrate successes along the way?

A: I love this question because my definition of success has evolved throughout this journey. I’ve always seen value in celebrating significant milestones. But as a founder, the humbling fact that success is a marathon, not a sprint, reminds me to absorb the small wins every day and encourage our team to do the same. A few times a month, I send a kudos email to our team to highlight a range of victories. The fact is, major moments only happen so often, so these small celebrations help fuel our momentum and team morale.

Q: How have you grown as a leader since starting your company?

A: I hope I’ve grown as a leader. I learn something new every day. For example, I always used to feel compelled to attack every issue immediately. I’ve learned the value of taking a deep breath, going for a run, or even sleeping on it to bring perspective to a problem. Exercising patience also prepares me to field input and uncover the best solution, rather than just throwing on a bandaid.

Q: What have you learned about building a team and a support network around yourself?

A: While life experiences matter, in our culture, having aligned personal values and self-accountability in terms of how we treat people matters most. Our team stands for many things, but one of the most important, especially in a fast-moving world, is always to assume good intent and, in turn, lead with it. Furthermore, nurturing mentor relationships is a powerful building block for success and has truly moved the needle for happyly. I’ve been blessed with the guidance of inspiring people of high integrity who understand what drives me and have helped identify my blind spots and generously shared feedback. My gratitude runs deep.

Q: What would you tell your younger self if you were to start your entrepreneurial journey all over again? Would you do it again?

A: It always costs two times what you thought it would and takes 10 times as long, so make sure you’re ready for a real adventure. That said, it’s been both a humbling and an extraordinary learning experience that I would sign up for again any day of the week!



