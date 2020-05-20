How Caesar’s, Other Casinos Plan to Enforce COVID-19 Safety as They Reopen

With reopening in the cards for casinos in the near future, Caesar's Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR), Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD), and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) have an ace up their sleeves to minimize coronavirus risk. The three major casino operators have formed a partnership to provide daily free tests to their employees, starting tomorrow, according to press releases.

The partners in the arrangement include not only the casinos above, but also the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Culinary Health Fund, and University Medical Center (UMC). UMC will administer the tests at the Convention Center, providing the workers with results within a 48-hour time frame.

Image source: Getty Images.

The tests will help assure workers, many of them Culinary Union members, of workplace safety while coronavirus infections continue to add up. The move is also intended to bolster the confidence of guests who want access to the blackjack table, the roulette wheel, and other betting venues without playing Russian roulette with their health. Acting MGM CEO Bill Hornbuckle said, "This testing partnership will allow us to provide our employees and guests peace of mind that we are taking the greatest possible precautions to keep them safe."

Testing isn't the only measure the casinos are taking, however. To space out people far enough to lower infection hazard, Caesar's is limiting the number of gamblers at each table: six for craps, four for roulette or poker, and three for blackjack and several other games. The company also states, "High touch gaming items (dice, chips, etc.) will be routinely disinfected, and cards will be refreshed more frequently," with one news outlet suggesting dice will be disinfected between each roll.

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Boyd Gaming. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.