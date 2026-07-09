How Is BWXT Building Capabilities for Advanced Reactor Deployment?

BWX Technologies, Inc. BWXT continues strengthening its position in the advanced nuclear market by expanding capabilities that support next-generation reactor deployment. The company is leveraging its expertise in nuclear manufacturing, engineering and fuel technologies to support advanced reactor developers and government customers. BWXT is also investing in facilities, equipment and technical capabilities that enhance its ability to deliver specialized reactor components and related nuclear technologies.



Advanced reactors require highly specialized manufacturing processes, precision engineering and a secure domestic supply chain for critical nuclear components. BWXT's decades of experience in naval nuclear propulsion and commercial nuclear operations provide a strong foundation to support these emerging reactor programs. The company's integrated capabilities enable it to manufacture complex reactor components while meeting stringent quality and regulatory requirements.



BWXT also continues expanding its advanced reactor portfolio through collaborations with government agencies and commercial developers. Its expertise spans reactor design support, nuclear fuel development, component manufacturing and engineering services, positioning the company to participate across multiple stages of advanced reactor deployment.



As interest in advanced nuclear technologies continues growing, demand for experienced nuclear manufacturers is expected to increase. BWXT's continued investment in technical capabilities, specialized manufacturing and engineering expertise positions the company to support future advanced reactor projects while strengthening its long-term growth opportunities.

Companies Advancing Advanced Reactor Capabilities

As advanced nuclear technologies keep gaining momentum, companies are expanding capabilities to support the deployment of next-generation reactors. Companies like Oklo Inc. OKLO and NuScale Power Corporation SMR are also fortifying their positions across the advanced reactor market.



Oklo continues advancing the deployment of its Aurora advanced reactor through fuel qualification, site development and commercialization activities while expanding the capabilities needed to support future reactor operations.



NuScale Power continues advancing its small modular reactor technology through engineering, licensing and supply-chain readiness, strengthening its ability to support future reactor deployment.

Earnings Estimates for BWXT Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 14.71% and 13.90%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BWXT Stock Is Trading at a Discount

BWX Technologies is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 4.25X compared with the industry average of 14.05X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BWXT Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, BWXT shares have rallied 34.9% compared with the industry’s 20.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BWXT’s Zacks Rank

BWX Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oklo Inc. (OKLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.